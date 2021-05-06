iAdvize Announces the Launch of Media Resource Conversation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iAdvize, the conversational platform that connects more than 2,000 brands with customers around the world, has launched its media resource, Conversation. Conversation is a media resource dedicated to conversational experiences, bringing together interviews with CX leaders and video content across various channels at https://conversation.iadvize.com.

iAdvize launches the first media dedicated to conversational experiences entitled Conversation.

Customer experience professionals can get inspired, learn, and improve their digital strategies with the Conversation platform. Viewers are able to learn from leaders in customer experience and conversation through testimonials from top brands across various industries. They can find tips and strategies to increase digital business performance.

Conversation encompasses several series, including Conversation: CX and Conversation: Think. Conversation: CX has evolved from the CX Series Live Stream hosted by Terrence Fox. Terrence will continue to speak with CX professionals on this new series. The media serves the purpose of increasing brand awareness while providing invaluable resources to those in the CX space.

Inspiration Across Series

iAdvize's Conversation channel has three distinct series: CX, Think, and Explore. With this new channel, the CX Series Live Stream has become Conversation: CX. The conversation about digital and conversational experience will continue with these leaders in conversational excellence. Guests will provide expertise for our professional audience to learn from. This new platform will produce even more engaging content for CX professionals.

Another series entitled Conversation: Think is home to shorter form videos. These educational messages share tips and tricks about utilizing messaging, Augmented Intelligence (AI), and other levers to create a memorable, successful CX.

Additionally, a Conversation: Explore series is being established to gain more insights from outside experts. This will provide a valuable place to learn from brand enthusiasts who can be an integral part of CX growth.

Access and Availability

This exciting evolution from where the CX Series Live Stream started will continue to keep the conversation going with brilliant CX professionals.

To find all of the content from Conversation and access the different series, visit https://conversation.iadvize.com. Follow iAdvize on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook to keep up with episode releases and access exclusive content.

About iAdvize

iAdvize is a conversational platform that allows more than 2,000 brands in 100 countries to bring a profitable human touch to the digital experience at scale, using a blend of human touch and artificial intelligence. We connect customers with experts available 24/7 via messaging. iAdvize is a "Gartner Cool Vendor" certified platform that generates value for brands such as Disney, TUI, L'Oréal, Nespresso. In 2019, a Forrester study proved that a 64% ROI can be achieved.

Contact:

Fritz Lauer

Marketing Director

603-660-1698

[email protected]

Related Images

iadvize-media-resource-conversation.png

iAdvize Media Resource Conversation

iAdvize launches the first media dedicated to conversational experiences entitled Conversation.

SOURCE iAdvize