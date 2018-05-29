iAdvize Wins First Place in New England's French-American Business Awards
The French American Chamber of Commerce, New England, awarded iAdvize the French-American Business Award.
17:30 ET
BOSTON, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- During its yearly Gala, the French American Chamber of Commerce, New England, awarded iAdvize the French-American Business Awards (large company category) for its successful development on the US market.
iAdvize opened its first US office in Boston in November 2017 after successfully closing a $38M Series C round to support its expansion in the US market.
Nicolas de Rosen, US VP, comments: "iAdvize's conversational marketing platform has successfully disrupted ecommerce and customer experience in Europe. Now, the ambition is to replicate this success in the US. Ultimately, the US will become iAdvize's biggest market."
About the French-American Business Awards
Every year, the French American Business (FAB) Awards recognize excellence in international business and is the highest honor that FACCNE (French American Chamber of Commerce, New England) awards to companies with the most significant impact on the development of business interactions between France and New England.
Contact details
Lynne Leonardi, US Marketing Manager
+1 (781) 570 1079
