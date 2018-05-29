iAdvize Wins First Place in New England's French-American Business Awards

BOSTON, May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- During its yearly Gala, the French American Chamber of Commerce, New England, awarded iAdvize the French-American Business Awards (large company category) for its successful development on the US market.

iAdvize opened its first US office in Boston in November 2017 after successfully closing a $38M Series C round to support its expansion in the US market.

iAdvize

Nicolas de Rosen, US VP, comments: "iAdvize's conversational marketing platform has successfully disrupted ecommerce and customer experience in Europe. Now, the ambition is to replicate this success in the US. Ultimately, the US will become iAdvize's biggest market."

About the French-American Business Awards

Every year, the French American Business (FAB) Awards recognize excellence in international business and is the highest honor that FACCNE (French American Chamber of Commerce, New England) awards to companies with the most significant impact on the development of business interactions between France and New England.

Contact details

Lynne Leonardi, US Marketing Manager

lynne.leonardi@iadvize.com

+1 (781) 570 1079

Related Files

Felicia Large award.jpg

Logo iAdvize.png

Related Images

fab-awards.png

FAB Awards

iadvize-logo.png

iAdvize logo

iadvize-receives-award.jpg

iAdvize receives award

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iadvize-wins-first-place-in-new-englands-french-american-business-awards-300655925.html

SOURCE iAdvize