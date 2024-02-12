iaedp Symposium Celebrates the Heart of its Success: Volunteers

News provided by

iaedp Foundation

12 Feb, 2024, 08:15 ET

iaedp™ Symposium 2024 in Orlando conference calls on hundreds of volunteer hours

PEKIN, Ill., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp) wants to recognize the invaluable contributions of its volunteers. Their dedication and tireless efforts play a critical role in the success of the iaedp Symposium. As one of the largest gatherings of professionals in the field, the organization relies on volunteers' selfless commitment to ensure a seamless experience for attendees.

"Volunteers are the heartbeat of our Symposium. Each one has a passion for advancing knowledge and excellence in the treatment of eating disorders," said Managing Director Bonnie Harken. "Their dedication is felt in every aspect of the event."

Volunteers at the iaedp Symposium have a wide variety of roles, showcasing their commitment to the success of the event. Some of the key areas of volunteerism include:

  1. Registration Assistance: Volunteers play an important role in ensuring a smooth and welcoming registration process. Their friendly faces and helpful demeanor set the tone for a positive symposium.
  2. Presentation Support: Volunteers are stationed in sessions, providing support to presenters and attendees. They ensure that workshops run seamlessly, allowing participants to focus on the valuable content.
  3. Presenter Assistance: Volunteers are ready to assist presenters in any way needed, from setting up audio-visual equipment to addressing last-minute needs.
  4. General Support to iaedp Staff: Volunteers stand ready to assist iaedp staff with any unforeseen needs that may arise.
  5. Workshop Proposal Evaluation: More than 50 volunteers review hundreds of submissions, sorting through and evaluating them to assess content quality and relevance.

"The iaedp Symposium's workshop program is a cornerstone of the event, and it takes the dedication of over 65 volunteers," said Harkin. "These behind-the-scenes roles involve. It ensures a diverse and high-caliber program for symposium attendees."

For those who share a passion for the field and a desire to contribute to the success of iaedp, the organization encourages professionals to join the volunteer group – an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, make an impact, and be an integral part of one of the most significant events in eating disorders education.

To attend the 2024 iaedp Symposium, visit iaedpfoundation.org

Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.

SOURCE iaedp Foundation

Also from this source

Eating Disorders Symposium reaches in-person and virtual crowd

Eating Disorders Symposium reaches in-person and virtual crowd

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) highly anticipated iaedp Symposium in March seeks to take care of the...
Eating Disorders Symposium best features, benefits for continuing education

Eating Disorders Symposium best features, benefits for continuing education

The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation (iaedp™) upcoming Symposium, March 21-24, shows a commitment to the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.