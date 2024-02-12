iaedp Symposium Celebrates the Heart of its Success: Volunteers

iaedp™ Symposium 2024 in Orlando conference calls on hundreds of volunteer hours

PEKIN, Ill., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) wants to recognize the invaluable contributions of its volunteers. Their dedication and tireless efforts play a critical role in the success of the iaedp Symposium. As one of the largest gatherings of professionals in the field, the organization relies on volunteers' selfless commitment to ensure a seamless experience for attendees.

"Volunteers are the heartbeat of our Symposium. Each one has a passion for advancing knowledge and excellence in the treatment of eating disorders," said Managing Director Bonnie Harken. "Their dedication is felt in every aspect of the event."

Volunteers at the iaedp Symposium have a wide variety of roles, showcasing their commitment to the success of the event. Some of the key areas of volunteerism include:

Registration Assistance: Volunteers play an important role in ensuring a smooth and welcoming registration process. Their friendly faces and helpful demeanor set the tone for a positive symposium. Presentation Support: Volunteers are stationed in sessions, providing support to presenters and attendees. They ensure that workshops run seamlessly, allowing participants to focus on the valuable content. Presenter Assistance: Volunteers are ready to assist presenters in any way needed, from setting up audio-visual equipment to addressing last-minute needs. General Support to iaedp Staff: Volunteers stand ready to assist iaedp staff with any unforeseen needs that may arise. Workshop Proposal Evaluation: More than 50 volunteers review hundreds of submissions, sorting through and evaluating them to assess content quality and relevance.

"The iaedp Symposium's workshop program is a cornerstone of the event, and it takes the dedication of over 65 volunteers," said Harkin. "These behind-the-scenes roles involve. It ensures a diverse and high-caliber program for symposium attendees."

For those who share a passion for the field and a desire to contribute to the success of iaedp, the organization encourages professionals to join the volunteer group – an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, make an impact, and be an integral part of one of the most significant events in eating disorders education.

To attend the 2024 iaedp Symposium, visit iaedpfoundation.org

Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of healthcare treatment providers and helping professions.

SOURCE iaedp Foundation