iAero Airways Expands Its Premium Air Charter Service To National Hockey League (NHL) Teams

"Establishing a long-term partnership with such a distinguished organization as the NHL brings great pride to the iAero Airways team," says Robert Caputo, Chief Executive Officer of iAero Group. "It reinforces our strategy to continually improve our product offering with investments into the latest technologies and cabin amenities available in the market ensuring comfortable, safe, and reliable travel for our customers today and for years to come."

iAero Airways is partnered with agent Private Jet Services (https://pjsgroup.com) to assist with contract and service administration.

About iAero Airways

iAero Airways (https://iaerogroup.com/iaero-airways/) is the largest charter airline in the US and is based in Greensboro, NC and Miami, FL. Originally founded in 1997 as Swift Air, the company has a 20+ year history of safety, growth, and diversification. In 2019, Swift Air was acquired by iAero Group and rebranded as iAero Airways. The company is an FAA Part 121 certified air carrier.

About iAero Group

iAero Group (https://iaerogroup.com) is a purpose-driven, privately-held company that was founded in 2018 to create the leading investment platform to transform and scale high-growth potential companies in the aviation industry. To date, iAero Group has acquired three companies: engine MRO AeroThrust Holdings (Miami, FL) in 2018, airframe MRO Miami Tech Aircraft Maintenance (Miami, FL) in 2018, and the largest charter airline in the US, Swift Air (Greensboro, NC), in 2019. iAero Group partnered with The Blackstone Group to help finance these transactions. Since then, these operating companies have been rebranded to iAero Thrust, iAero Tech, and iAero Airways.

For any questions regarding iAero Group and iAero Airways, please email [email protected] or call +1 (305) 702-0410.

SOURCE iAero Group

Related Links

iaerogroup.com

