iAero Group Drives Sustainability In The Aviation Industry By Being The First To Provide 100% Carbon Neutral Air Charter Flights

Carbon offset is just the first of many initiatives within the iAero Group's sustainability platform called iCAIR™. The company will also be inviting and working with all of its partners to join them in supporting its carbon offset program.

iAero Group is keeping up with the global trend in aviation environmental sustainability. According to the DC-based Environmental and Energy Study Institute (EESI), the U.S. EPA reports that aircraft contribute 12 percent of U.S. transportation emissions, and account for 3 percent of the nation's total greenhouse gas production. Globally, aviation produced 2.4 percent of total CO 2 emissions in 2018. By 2050, it is estimated that commercial aircraft emissions could triple given the projected growth of passenger air travel and freight.

"With iAero Airway's growing fleet of Boeing 737 and 767 aircraft flying thousands of flight hours each year, we know we can make a positive impact by joining the fight to protect our climate, said iAero Group Chief Executive Officer, Robert Caputo. "iAero Group's environmental sustainability actions represent only one part of our overall sustainability strategy which will also focus on social and economic areas into the future. All of which will directly support our overall purpose of elevating people and places."

About iAero Group

iAero Group (https://iaerogroup.com/about/) is a purpose-driven, privately-held company that was founded in 2018 to create the leading investment platform to transform and scale high-growth potential companies in the aviation industry. To date, iAero Group has acquired three companies: engine MRO AeroThrust Holdings (Miami, FL) in 2018, airframe MRO Miami Tech Aircraft Maintenance (Miami, FL) in 2018, and the largest charter airline in the US, Swift Air (Greensboro, NC), in 2019. iAero Group partnered with The Blackstone Group to help finance these transactions. Since then, these operating companies have been rebranded to iAero Thrust, iAero Tech, and iAero Airways.

About iAero Airways

iAero Airways (https://iaerogroup.com/iaero-airways/) is the largest charter airline in the US, and is based in Greensboro, NC and Miami, FL. Originally founded in 1997 as Swift Air, the company has a 20+ year history of safety, growth, and diversification. In 2019, Swift Air was acquired by iAero Group and rebranded as iAero Airways. The company is an FAA Part 121 certified air carrier.

