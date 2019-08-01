iAero Group's Swift Air Partners With Southwest Airlines' Destination 225° Pilot Development Program

This innovative career program provides pathways to becoming a competitively qualified candidate for future Southwest First Officer positions. It directly addresses the projected increase in demand for qualified and professional pilots in the coming years. On a compass, 225° is the southwest directional heading, and Destination 225° was developed to lead aspiring pilots to Southwest Airlines.

To accomplish this goal, Southwest is partnering with well-known industry partners that will provide participants with training and flight experience that reinforces the Southwest Way of flying as candidates complete their journey to becoming a professional Pilot.

"Destination 225° will support Southwest Airlines by developing world-class pilots who are ready to fly 'The Southwest Way,'" said Alan Kasher, Southwest Airlines' Vice President of Flight Operations. "We're proud to partner with iAero Group's Swift Air in this comprehensive pilot development mission designed to make a pathway to becoming a Southwest Pilot an attainable goal for passionate, qualified individuals. This is simply the beginning; we look forward to working with Swift Air for years to come."

"We're excited and privileged to be partnering with Southwest and this innovative career development program," said iAero Group Chief Executive Officer, Robert Caputo. "The iAero Group team that was focused on making this happen, led by Swift Air President Jeff Conry and COO Boris Van Lier, looks forward to helping solve the increasing pilot shortage problem in our industry."

About iAero Group

iAero Group (https://iaerogroup.com), based in Miami, FL, is an integrated aviation platform business providing a full range of services including charter airline, engine and airframe MRO, and aircraft and engine leasing. The companies within the iAero Group family include charter airline Swift Air, engine MRO AeroThrust, and airframe MRO AeroTech. Through this combination of leading companies in the aircraft charter and MRO industries, iAero Group has created unique capabilities, including a full range of aviation offerings with safety, quality, and cost advantages that benefit all customers. iAero Group is supported by Blackstone/GSO, one of the world's leading investment firms, who holds a minority interest in iAero Group.

About Swift Air

Swift Air (https://www.flyswiftair.com), based in Greensboro, NC and Miami, FL, is the largest airline charter business in the United States. Customers include professional and collegiate sports teams, entertainers, vacation companies operating domestically and internationally, and government agencies.

For more information about Southwest's Destination 225° Program, please visit: https://Careers.SouthwestAir.com/D225.

