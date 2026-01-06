IAI Smart Unveils SmartVoice™ Technology, a Revolutionary Offline Voice-Controlled Smart Home Appliance Line at CES 2026

Emerson Smart portfolio of home appliances debuts at CES.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IAI Smart debuts Emerson Smart, a next-generation portfolio of home appliances engineered to make smart living simple, intuitive and universally accessible at CES 2026. The new product suite features SmartVoice™ fans, heaters, smart plugs and air fryers; all designed to operate with fully offline voice control, eliminating the need for apps, Wi-Fi connectivity or hubs.

SmartVoice technology is directly embedded into each product. Each product includes a built-in microphone to speak to each device, most of the products also include a built-in speaker, after providing a verbal command, the products respond back acknowledging and executing your commands to each product.

The Emerson Smart line reflects IAI Smart's commitment to delivering technologies that function seamlessly in everyday environments, regardless of technical ability, home setup or network strength. Most importantly without the use of an App, WiFi or Hub, your privacy and personal information stays securely with you.

A New Standard for Smart Made Simple

Emerson Smart products are powered by its proprietary SmartVoice™ technology, integrating natural-language voice processing directly inside each device. Users simply speak commands (Wake Words to wake up each device), such as "Hey Fan," "Hey Heater" or "Hey Air Fryer", to operate appliances instantly, even in environments where network access is unavailable or unstable.

"Our guiding principle is simple: make smart home technology easier for everyone," said Jason Jiang, CEO of IAI Smart. "Consumers are frustrated with multi-step setup processes, app fatigue and unreliable Wi-Fi. We're introducing a product family that delivers the benefits of smart living without those barriers. Voice control should be effortless, and now it is."

Expanded Lineup Across Key Home Categories

The expanded Emerson Smart lineup being showcased at CES includes:

SmartVoice™ Tower Fans (30", 40" and 42") - These models offer offline voice activation, three fan speeds, 15-hour sleep timers, 70° oscillation and modern LED touch displays. The 42" tower fan also includes an integrated aroma diffuser for enhanced home comfort.

SmartVoice™ Fan-Heaters (24" and 32") - Both units combine efficient 1500W heating, wide-angle oscillation and multiple heat modes with hands-free voice operation. Safety features include anti-tipping protection and auto shutoff timers.

SmartVoice™ Electrical Plugs - The single-outlet and dual-outlet (USB-A and USB-C) models deliver more than 30 voice commands using the wake phrase "Hey Emerson." Users can set timers, schedule on/off functions and group multiple plugs, all without Wi-Fi.

SmartVoice™ Air Fryers (5.3 qt. and 10 qt.) - With 1,000+ voice commands and more than 100 cooking presets, Emerson Smart air fryers allow consumers to prepare meals hands-free. Commands such as "Cook salmon," "Reheat pizza" or "Increase temperature" streamline meal prep while delivering healthier, low-oil cooking.

Experience Emerson Smart at CES 2026 at Booth #52808. Attendees are invited to explore live demonstrations of the full Emerson Smart™ portfolio, including hands-on testing of its SmartVoice™ offline voice technology, at the IAI Smart booth, located in the Venetian Expo, Booth #52808

About IAI Smart

IAI Smart is the engineering force behind Emerson Smart, designing intuitive, voice-first products that enhance comfort, convenience and accessibility in modern homes. With a portfolio spanning Smart Home, Home & Kitchen, Green Energy and Connected Health categories, the company is redefining how consumers experience everyday living through simple, powerful offline voice technologies.

