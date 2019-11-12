IALC Launches Last Video in "Game Ready" Three-Part Series

According to a 2018 report, 62% of Americans surveyed say they are most looking forward to spending time with family in their golden years. Moreover, nearly 80% of Americans say their number one goal for retirement is a stable income they can't outlive. The Family Ready video helps shed light on retirement tools, such as fixed indexed annuities (FIAs), which can provide guaranteed lifetime income to help prepare pre-retirees for all the special moments to come, with those who matter most.

"The best option for retirement is a diversified portfolio," said Jim Poolman, Executive Director of the IALC. "We hope to use these videos to help pre-retirees learn about options like fixed indexed annuities, which can be combined with Social Security and other income sources to round out a retirement plan. This helps boost confidence, knowing they are prepared for life after work."

Game Ready is an initiative that encourages Americans to treat financial fitness just like physical health. The educational video series aims to promote retirement planning by providing simple tips to examine financial habits, explore potential benefits and pitfalls, develop a set of goals, and discover useful retirement planning tools and options.

The complete Game Ready video series can be found here and includes:

Retirement Ready: Everyone's idea of retirement is different. But everyone wants to be Game Ready for what lies ahead.

Travel Ready: Manage your nest egg with the right retirement savings vehicle to help ensure you have the financial security you need to be Travel Ready in retirement.

Family Ready: Be Family Ready to celebrate all life can offer, with those who matter most. A fixed indexed annuity can help you get started.

About the Indexed Annuity Leadership Council

The Indexed Annuity Leadership Council (IALC) brings together a consortium of life insurance companies with a commitment to providing consumers, the media, regulators and industry professionals factual information about the use of fixed indexed annuities. Namely, that these products provide a source of guaranteed income, principal protection from market declines, and interest rate stability in retirement as well as balance to any long-term financial plan. https://fiainsights.org/

