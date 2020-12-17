IAM Health Cloud Helps to Support the Launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAM Health Cloud announced today that it is participating in the launch of Professional Services in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now find and purchase professional services from IAM Health Cloud in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog of software, data, and services that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software and data products that run on AWS. As a participant in the launch, IAM Health Cloud is one of the first independent software vendors to quote and contract services in AWS Marketplace to help customers implement, support, and manage their software on AWS. Click here for more information.

As organizations migrate to the cloud, they want to use their preferred software solutions on AWS. AWS customers often rely on professional services from IAM Health Cloud to implement, migrate, support, and manage their software in the cloud. Until now, AWS customers had to find and contract professional services outside of AWS Marketplace and could not identify software and associated services in a single procurement experience. With professional services from IAM Health Cloud available in AWS Marketplace, customers have a simplified way to purchase and be billed for both software and related services in a centralized place. Customers can further streamline their purchase of software with standard contract terms to simplify and accelerate procurement cycles.

"IAM Health Cloud is proud to support professional services in AWS Marketplace," said Anthony Moore, VP of Engineering at IAM Health Cloud. "Our team is dedicated to helping companies find the complete cloud solutions they need to innovate and migrate to the cloud. Now, our customers can access thousands of cloud software solutions and our associated services to help them implement and manage their workloads on AWS, from one centralized location, in AWS Marketplace."



IAM Health Cloud is the identity and access management enterprise solution available in AWS Marketplace. IAM Health Cloud extends support for SaaS contracts in AWS Marketplace. The new flexible subscription and procurement model enables AWS users to quickly procure cloud-native Identity and Access Management with a single click Subscribe Now.



For additional information, visit https://www.iamhealthcloud.com/

About IAM Health Cloud



IAM Health Cloud is a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that is a game-changer for companies who are managing IAM users across multiple Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounts. IAM Health Cloud's strategic goal is to provide organizations with their real IAM data in a secure, smart, concise, and timely fashion to be audit-ready and able to prove compliance within minutes, not weeks. IAM Health Cloud is instrumental in achieving smoother security and compliance audits with a reduction in penalties and fines.



For more information, visit the IAM Health Cloud website for insight into how IAM Health Cloud is working with AWS and visit our AWS Marketplace listing here.



