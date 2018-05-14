IAMGOLD files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project

The NI 43-101 was prepared by Tudorel Ciuculescu, P. Geo, of Roscoe Postle Associates Inc., who is considered a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101. The NI 43-101 Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.iamgold.com or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with four operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

