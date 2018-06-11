IAMGOLD Hosts Analyst Tour of Essakane Mine

IAMGOLD Corporation

TORONTO, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") announced that it is hosting an analyst tour of the Essakane Mine June 11-12, 2018. The presentation to be used during management's briefing session on June 12th will be posted on its website at www.iamgold.com on the morning of June 12, 2018.

About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with four operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

