IAMGOLD Provides Update on Holdings in Tolima Gold Inc.

Immediately prior to the disposition of the Common Shares, IAMGOLD held 15,440,615 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.85% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately following the disposition of the Common Shares, IAMGOLD held 11,984,615 Common Shares, representing approximately 8.42% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, based on 142,319,602 Common Shares issued and outstanding as stated in Tolima's management information circular dated February 20, 2018.

IAMGOLD disposed of the Common Shares in the ordinary course of the Company's investment activities.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with four operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.

