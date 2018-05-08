IAMGOLD Shareholders Re-Elect Board of Directors

News provided by

IAMGOLD Corporation

20:27 ET

TORONTO, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD" or the "Company") today announced that shareholder voting at the Company's annual meeting of shareholders on May 8, 2018, has resulted in the election of all the directors listed as nominees in management's information circular dated March 28, 2018.

Results of the shareholder voting were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

John E. Caldwell

282,530,711

98.92

3,080,000

1.08

Donald K. Charter

269,077,644

94.21

16,533,067

5.79

Richard J. Hall

283,291,515

99.19

2,319,196

0.81

Stephen J. J. Letwin

275,032,526

96.30

10,578,185

3.70

Mahendra Naik

262,194,003

91.80

23,416,708

8.20

Timothy R. Snider

280,702,106

98.28

4,908,605

1.72

Sybil E. Veenman

282,287,109

98.84

3,323,602

1.16

About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with four operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities.  IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise. 

For further information please contact:

Ken Chernin, VP Investor Relations, IAMGOLD Corporation
Tel: (416) 360-4743  Mobile: (416) 388-6883 

Laura Young, Director Investor Relations, IAMGOLD Corporation
Tel: (416) 933-4952 Mobile: (416) 670-3815

Martin Dumont, Senior Analyst Investor Relations, IAMGOLD Corporation
Tel: (416) 933-5783 Mobile: (647) 967-9942

Toll-free: 1-888-464-9999  info@iamgold.com

Please note:
This entire news release may be accessed via fax, e-mail, IAMGOLD's website at www.iamgold.com and through CNW Group's website at www.newswire.ca. All material information on IAMGOLD can be found at www.sedar.com or at www.sec.gov.
Si vous désirez obtenir la version française de ce communiqué, veuillez consulter le http://www.iamgold.com/French/accueil/default.aspx

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iamgold-shareholders-re-elect-board-of-directors-300645060.html

SOURCE IAMGOLD Corporation

Related Links

http://www.iamgold.com

Also from this source

May 07, 2018, 17:05 ET IAMGOLD Reports First Quarter 2018 Results: Net Earnings Up 335%;...

Apr 25, 2018, 13:06 ET IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

IAMGOLD Shareholders Re-Elect Board of Directors

News provided by

IAMGOLD Corporation

20:27 ET