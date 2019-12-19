iAmLife Celebrates with an Influencer-Studded Holiday Party

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iAmLife, a social selling platform that gives influencers and creators a single resource to promote themselves, their products and their videos, today announced that it hosted its first holiday party alongside famed influencer David Christopher Lee. The event took place at C.O.D Seafood House and Raw Bar restaurant in Los Angeles, California on the evening of December 10, 2019.

David Christopher Lee, Christian Isaiah (King Chris) and Lavar Ball at the iAmLife Holiday Party. Nikki Ostrem, Dana Howng and David Lee.

The holiday event was sponsored by eight local California brands that the company works closely with and are active on the iAmLife website. The featured brands were: Big Baller Brand, Gecko Hawaii, Manda, NuOrganic, Mood Editing Cosmetics, Radical Skincare, Static Climbing Co. and 8 Other Reasons.

The party was attended by founder and CEO of the sports apparel company Big Baller Brand, LaVar Ball; child-actor Christian Isaiah, from the show SHAMELESS and various other influencers. Among the 30+ popular social media influencers in attendance were Maria Gabriela Defaria @thefaria, Cheyenne Parker @thecheyenneparker, Kane Lin @kanelk_k, Kevin Krieder @kevin.kreider, C Tru @icanctru, @nugget, Andrew Chen @myinspireproject

The iAmLife platform is designed to help merchants of all sizes quickly create an eCommerce store, seamlessly marrying the interactivity of social media with the ability to sell products online. The platform gives users the ability to promote their stores to various social networks through 'Power Posts', and monetize their following, enabling users to accept donations and sell multiple products - either their own or through affiliates – that their followers will love, all in one place.

"We are so happy with the overwhelming attendance to our holiday party and thank our sponsoring brands for supporting iAmLife's mission," said Nikki Ostrem, COO of iAmLife. "Our co-host David Christopher Lee helped us make this a party to remember! We are also appreciative of all the influencers that attended and are actively working with us to spread iAmLife's message across social media."

David Christopher Lee and his lifestyle brand have been helping extend iAmLife's message to even more influencers. He has worked in over 40 countries and has developed a unique international style of his own while amassing over 400,000 followers on Instagram. He is also the sole founder & Editor-In-Chief of Destination Luxury Magazine.

Lee has worked with many celebrities and major brands such as Richard Branson, Bella Thorne, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Quincy Jones, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Cadillac, Lexus, Qatar Airways, Aman Hotels and many more.

About iAmLife

iAmLife is a social selling platform that enables influencers, creators and businesses to promote themselves, their products and their content. Headquartered in San Diego, California, iAmLife was created to help brands quickly create an online store, seamlessly integrating eCommerce with social media to help brands and influencers alike monetize their social media followings. iAmLife aims to develop an advanced digital ecosystem that gives influencers and sellers a place to sell their products, identify and create affiliate selling opportunities and promote to their social media channels through a single, easy to use platform. To learn more about iAmLife, visit them at https://iamlife.com/

