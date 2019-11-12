iAmLife Grows Partnerships with Ally Global Services and Influencer David Christopher Lee

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iAmLife, a social selling platform that gives influencers and creators a single resource to promote themselves, their products and their videos, today announced its partnerships with Ally Global Services and David Christopher Lee.

David Christopher Lee has worked in over 40 Countries and has developed an innovative international style of his own while amassing over 400,000 followers on Instagram.

iAmLife is integrating new vendors onto their main platform, such as the newly added Ally Global Services who will specialize in aggregating global manufacturers for iAmLife. Ally Global Services ("AGS") provides an artificial-intelligence and social-media driven marketing and sales platform connecting high-quality manufacturers and servicers in China directly to the high-value markets in the U.S. and other parts of the world (e.g., France, Germany, Great Britain, Japan, South Africa, etc.). AGS is the leading gateway for high-quality Chinese companies to have full and intelligent access to their clientele in the U.S. and other parts of the world.

"As the globe continues to shrink in terms of the ability for companies to do business and reach consumers, there are still very real barriers that hinder companies," says James Conlin, CEO of iAmLife. "iAmLife has successfully demonstrated that there is a very strong hunger among brands for easy solutions to enable their business and directly reach their prospects. The vast experience of the leadership team at Ally Global Services will further shorten the distance between manufacturers and new markets."

David Christopher Lee and his lifestyle brand will help extend iAmLife's message to even more influencers. He has worked in over 40 Countries and has developed an innovative international style of his own while amassing over 400,000 followers on Instagram. He is also the Sole Founder & Editor-In-Chief of Destination Luxury Magazine. Many more influencers will be joining the iAmLife platform, including: @paulinaphan, @ellen.alexander, @koko_roy, @anne_bowen and @vajamusic.

David has worked with many celebrities & major brands such as Richard Branson, Bella Thorne, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Quincy Jones, Usher, Snoop Dogg, Cadillac, Lexus, Qatar Airways, Aman Hotels, Longines Masters & Damiani Jewelry, just to name a few. He continues to shoot countless campaigns that are featured in New York City at Times Square.

"It's the age of the influencer, and David Christopher Lee is one of the top movers and shakers when it comes to creating compelling content that people respond to," says Nikki Ostrem, COO for iAmLife. "With hundreds of thousands of followers, people trust David when it comes to all things related to high fashion, entertainment, food and art. It is an honor to partner with such a visionary who aligns with iAmLife's goals."

The iAmLife platform was designed to help merchants of all sizes quickly create an eCommerce store, seamlessly marrying the interactivity of social media with the ability to sell products online. The platform gives users the ability to promote their stores to various social networks through 'Power Posts', and monetize their following, enabling users to accept donations and sell multiple products - either their own or through affiliates – that their followers will love, all in one place.

"Our singular focus is on helping our customers realize their dreams," says Dana Howng, Director of Business Development at iAmLife. "These new partnerships are just two of many to come in the near future where we will be building out a complete ecosystem for brands to reach their full potential."

About iAmLife

iAmLife is a social selling platform that enables influencers, creators and businesses to promote themselves, their products and their content. Headquartered in San Diego, California, iAmLife was created to help brands quickly create an online store, seamlessly integrating eCommerce with social media to help brands and influencers alike monetize their social media followings. iAmLife aims to develop an advanced digital ecosystem that gives influencers and sellers a place to sell their products, identify and create affiliate selling opportunities and promote to their social media channels through a single, easy to use platform.

