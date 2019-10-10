iAmLife Named Finalist for Multiple Categories in 16th Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iAmLife, a social selling platform that gives influencers and creators a single resource to promote themselves, their products and their videos, today announced it was named a Finalist in the Startup of the Year - Business Services Industries category, the Female Executive of the Year – Business Products –10 or less employees category and the Female Executive of the Year – Business Services –10 or less employees category in the 16th annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business, and will ultimately be a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Stevie Award winner in the program. The Stevie Award winners will be announced in New York on November 15.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners will be announced during a gala event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Friday, November 15. Nominated women executives and entrepreneurs from the U.S.A and several other countries are expected to attend. The event will be broadcast on Livestream.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year for consideration in more than 90 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

The iAmLife platform was designed to help merchants of all sizes quickly create an eCommerce store, seamlessly marrying the interactivity of social media with the ability to sell products online. The platform gives users the ability to promote their stores to various social networks through 'Power Posts', and monetize their following, enabling users to accept donations and sell multiple products - either their own or through affiliates – that their followers will love, all in one place.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards for our continuous efforts," says Nikki Ostrem, COO of iAmLife, who was the executive nominated for two of the award categories. "Our aim is to remove barriers and make selling more accessible to the 99 percent - smaller brands, micro-influencers and those just starting out who don't qualify for other eCommerce sites - filling a huge void in the eCommerce market. This recognition is a sign that we are going in the right direction."

Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 150 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries. Their scores will also determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements that will be revealed at the 16th annual awards dinner and presentations in New York.

This year's Stevie Awards for Women in Business event will be complemented by a two-day educational and networking conference called the Women|Future Conference, also at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on November 14-15.

"In its sixteenth year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received a record number of nominations. With the second annual Women|Future Conference preceding the announcement of winners on November 15, it will be a day to celebrate the achievements of working women around the world," said Michael Gallagher, founder and Executive Chairman of the Stevie Awards. "We're looking forward to recognizing the Stevie Award winners next month."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Middle East Stevie Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

About iAmLife

iAmLife is a social selling platform that enables influencers, creators and businesses to promote themselves, their products and their content. Headquartered in San Diego, California, iAmLife was created to help brands quickly create an online store, seamlessly integrating eCommerce with social media to help brands and influencers alike monetize their social media followings. iAmLife aims to develop an advanced digital ecosystem that gives influencers and sellers a place to sell their products, identify and create affiliate selling opportunities and promote to their social media channels through a single, easy to use platform.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Rodriguez

Firecracker PR

226102@email4pr.com

1-888-317-4687 ext. 703

SOURCE iAmLife