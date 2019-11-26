iAmLife Wins Three Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iAmLife, a social selling platform that gives influencers and creators a single resource to promote themselves, their products and their videos, has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Awards in the Startup of the Year - Business Services Industries category. iAmLife has also won two Bronze Stevie® Awards in the Female Executive of the Year – Business Products – 10 or Less Employees, and Female Executive of the Year – Business Services –10 or Less Employees categories in the 16th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

iAmLife has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Awards in the Startup of the Year - Business Services Industries category.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run– worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards. Nicknamed the Stevie for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards were presented to winners last week during a dinner event attended by more than 550 people at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The event was broadcast via Livestream.

The iAmLife platform is designed to help merchants of all sizes quickly create an eCommerce store, seamlessly marrying the interactivity of social media with the ability to sell products online. The platform gives users the ability to promote their stores to various social networks through 'Power Posts,' and monetize their following, enabling users to accept donations and sell multiple products - either their own or through affiliates – that their followers will love, all in one place.

"It's a great honor to be recognized threefold by the world's premier business awards," said Nikki Ostrem, COO of iAmLife. "We know these multiple wins aren't any easy feat and we'll continue to help make selling more accessible to the 99 percent."

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 business professionals around the world, working on eight juries.

This year's Stevie Awards for Women in Business was complemented by the Women|Future Conference, a two-day educational and networking event also at the Marriott Marquis Hotel on November 14-15.

Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In its 16th year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations from women in organizations of all types, in 25 nations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year's Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of Finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

About iAmLife

iAmLife is a social selling platform that enables influencers, creators and businesses to promote themselves, their products and their content. Headquartered in San Diego, California, iAmLife was created to help brands quickly create an online store, seamlessly integrating eCommerce with social media to help brands and influencers alike monetize their social media followings. iAmLife aims to develop an advanced digital ecosystem that gives influencers and sellers a place to sell their products, identify and create affiliate selling opportunities and promote to their social media channels through a single, easy to use platform.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Middle East Stevie Awards. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

HCL Technologies sponsored the Red Ladder Women in Technology Awards in the 2019 Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Rodriguez

Firecracker PR

229963@email4pr.com

1-888-317-4687 ext. 703

SOURCE iAmLife