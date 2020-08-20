IAMO Communications Joins Rural Cloud Initiative to Connect the "Farm of the Future"

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAMO Communications has joined Trilogy Networks and the Rural Cloud Initiative (RCI) to bring edge compute technology to rural areas, including the coalition's first "Farm of the Future" deployment announced in June. The RCI is a unique coalition of network and edge innovation partners committed to promoting and accelerating the digital transformation of rural America. IAMO Communications joins more than 45 other network and edge innovation partners in the RCI who are working together to deploy edge solutions running on a unified, distributed cloud covering an area of 1.5 million square miles of rural America, providing the essential infrastructure for 5G, agriculture, and energy solutions.

IAMO Communications joins Chat Mobility and Farmers Mutual Telephone Company to provide the fiber backhaul that will connect Hurst Greenery in Westboro, MO with Trilogy's cloud platform, enabling real-time connectivity to multiple connected devices across Hurst Greenery's four locations in two states, and helping the farm increase its crop yield and overall efficiency. Pluribus Networks, ClearBlade and Lanner are also taking part in the "Farm of the Future" deployment.

"Since announcing the launch of the first phase of our 'Farm of the Future' series at the end of June, we've made rapid progress deploying our platform, hardware, and network connectivity at Hurst Greenery, and IAMO Communications has played an important part in that progress," said George Woodward, CEO at Trilogy Networks and board member on the US Precision Agriculture Connectivity Task Force. "The edge technology solutions that we will eventually implement there will demonstrate the amazing potential of precision agriculture and the ways technology will revolutionize agriculture and other rural industries."

"We're honored to provide fiber connectivity to the RCI's 'Farm of the Future' in Westboro and to support other RCI technology deployments," said Tom Steinolfson, CEO and General Manager of IAMO Communications. "Bringing the coalition's advanced technology solutions to the Iowa and Missouri areas will forever change the ways agriculture and other rural industries are managed. We're excited to play a role in this groundbreaking project."

In addition to the first "Farm of the Future" deployment and other milestones announced in June, the Rural Cloud Initiative also announced the members of its inaugural Advisory Council for Rural Edge Solutions (ACRES), a group of industry thought leaders who will help guide the RCI's initiatives.

For more information on IAMO Communications, visit https://www.iamotelephone.com/

For more information on Trilogy Networks, visit https://trilogynet.com/

About Trilogy

Trilogy is an established leader in the emerging Edge Compute ecosystem with the deployment of Metro, Regional, and On-Premise Cloud installations across the United States. Trilogy recently founded the Rural Cloud Initiative, a coalition of network operators and technology providers committed to promoting and accelerating the digital transformation of rural America. In conjunction with network operators and edge innovation partners, Trilogy is utilizing its LinX™ virtual private network and ConEx infrastructure platform to build a unified, distributed multi-tenant cloud capability on a single network fabric to provide 1.5 million square miles of edge compute capability across rural America, delivering the essential infrastructure for 5G, agriculture, and energy solutions. To learn more, please visit www.ruralcloud.com or www.trilogynet.com

