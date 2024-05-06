Ian Aubourg Joins AnnieMac Home Mortgage as Senior Vice President of Retail Sales

MT. LAUREL, N.J., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AnnieMac Home Mortgage proudly welcomes Ian Aubourg as the newest addition to its leadership team, serving as Senior Vice President of Retail Sales. With over two decades of experience in the mortgage industry, Ian brings expertise and a proven track record of success to AnnieMac as the team seeks to further strengthen its presence in the Northeast region.

Throughout his distinguished career, Ian Aubourg has garnered recognition as a renowned mortgage executive, having spearheaded some of the largest and most successful mortgage lending teams and divisions in the Northeast region. His leadership philosophy, rooted in teamwork, collaboration, and extensive industry knowledge, has consistently led to the development of highly knowledgeable and well-supported teams.

"I am so excited to have found a company and leadership who is ready to take a huge leap forward, as opposed to just surviving this market," says Ian Aubourg. "AnnieMac has become innovative and creative in their solutions for the industry-wide conundrums of inventory shortages, affordability, and margin compression. We are partnering at the perfect time as AnnieMac is at the precipice of taking market share and providing better solutions to Loan Officers. I am honored and humbled to be building a brand under the AnnieMac umbrella!"

Ian's commitment to his team members, family, coaching, and community is unwavering. He prioritizes the well-being and development of those around him, fostering a culture of growth and support in both professional and personal realms.

In his new role at AnnieMac, Ian Aubourg will leverage his extensive experience and leadership skills to drive growth and enhance the mortgage experience for clients. His appointment underscores AnnieMac's dedication to fostering top talent and innovation within the industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ian Aubourg to the AnnieMac family," says Joseph Panebianco, CEO at AnnieMac Home Mortgage. "Ian's experience, drive and passion align seamlessly with our mission to provide exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients and partners. We look forward to the positive impact Ian will make as we continue to expand and elevate our offerings in the Northeast."

Ian Aubourg's appointment marks an exciting chapter in AnnieMac Home Mortgage's journey, further solidifying its position as a leader in the mortgage industry.

