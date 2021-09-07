Ian Balina Token Metrics CEO Issues NFTs to Celebrate New Book, "Crypto Investing Guide: How to Invest in Bitcoin, DeFi, NFTs, and More"

After turning $20,000 into $5,000,000, Balina launched Token Metrics, a leading crypto research firm, to give people a winning edge as they trade crypto themselves. Balina presents foundational knowledge and practical insights to take the reader from uninitiated crypto newbie to competent crypto investor while simultaneously helping those with some experience level-up their skills and knowledge.

Crypto Investing Guide is the essential new reference manual for current and aspiring crypto investors alike. The book reveals how to navigate the crypto markets and gain fluency in the future of finance. Crypto Investing Guide features 14 chapters of educational content, including:

Crypto fundamentals and best practices: Cryptocurrencies are built on top of a new and exciting technology called blockchain. To understand its economic potential, one must understand how the technology works and interacts with legacy financial systems.

Economic empowerment through crypto investing: Token Metrics' mission is to unlock economic empowerment for all humankind. Cryptocurrencies are a new financial tool readily available to anyone with an internet connection, so they are an important tool to that end.

Crypto investing strategies: There's a lot of noise out there about the future value of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and the other 6,000 altcoins that exist. It can be daunting to understand where to invest, but this book guides investors on how to evaluate investment opportunities for maximum profit.

"Crypto Investing Guide represents the collected wisdom and experience of the Token Metrics team, and it presents the most meaningful insights I've gleaned over the course of my career as a crypto investor," said Ian Balina. "The primary goal of this book is to help current and aspiring crypto investors of all ages by tearing down technical walls that might otherwise hold people back, empowering them to build wealth and achieve financial freedom."

"The world of crypto investing needed Ian's voice, it just didn't know it yet," said Ben Armstrong, creator of popular YouTube channel BitBoy Crypto. "With this book, and the unparalleled insights of the Token Metrics team, Ian has brought a whole hidden world to a broader audience. I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for anyone with interest in the world of crypto to read this book."

Regarding the release of NFTs alongside the book launch, Balina remarked, "We felt it was important to celebrate the occasion by issuing NFTs and rewarding those community members who support our mission of economic empowerment. This is the first step in transforming our community into an NFT-based ecosystem."

10,000 NFTs will be available, across four tiers, with increasing rewards based on the number of books purchased. The contest was designed to incentivize buyers to not only purchase a book for themselves, but also to purchase additional copies to donate to any under-resourced school or educational institution worldwide, which is seeking the means to educate on crypto.

"It's our Token Metrics mission to help achieve economic empowerment for all humanity," said Sam Monac, Chief Operating Officer. "It is through initiatives like this that we will continue to help spread knowledge and access to the crypto market across the globe."

The book is available worldwide on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers.

For more information about the book or the NFT promotion, please visit: tokenmetrics.com/crypto-investing-guide

About the Author



Ian is the founder and CEO of Token Metrics, a data analytics platform for crypto that helps investors leverage machine learning to become smarter investors.

He has appeared in CNBC, Bloomberg, Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Business Insider, and Entrepreneur Magazine for his work in analytics, cryptocurrencies, and entrepreneurship.

Ian holds a master's degree in computer engineering and was formerly North American Analytics Evangelist at IBM Watson. He has created a data-driven moneyball-style approach to investing in crypto assets known as Token Metrics.

In 2017, Ian used the Token Metrics analytics framework to turn $20,000 into over $5 million by investing in cryptocurrencies. He gained financial freedom while publicly documenting his investments through a free investment spreadsheet. This spreadsheet was accessed by more than one million investors per month, and has now evolved into TokenMetrics.com, one of the most popular crypto investing research platforms.

Originally from humble means in Kampala, Uganda, Ian is dedicated to giving back through his philanthropic efforts with Children of Uganda and Black Girls Code.

About Token Metrics



Token Metrics is a cryptocurrency investment research firm that provides AI-based cryptocurrency ratings and price predictions. Founded in 2018 by Ian Balina, Token Metrics is headquartered in Austin, Texas, the company specializes in delivering cryptocurrency investment research to crypto investors using professional analysts, analytics, and artificial intelligence. Token Metrics has a diverse set of customers, from the crypto curious to fund managers to passive investors, in more than 50 countries.

