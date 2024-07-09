Ian Foo joins CyberRatings as Chief Technology Officer and EVP of Product.

Veteran cybersecurity tester Tim Otto named Vice President of Testing Operations.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberRatings.org (CyberRatings), the non-profit entity dedicated to providing confidence in cybersecurity products and services through its research and testing programs, announced today that Ian Foo has joined as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Executive Vice President of Product. Tim Otto, also a veteran in cybersecurity technologies, has joined as Vice President of Test Operations.

Foo will be responsible for developing new testing programs, products, and building out the CyberRatings Spot Check service announced earlier this year. Otto's responsibilities include test execution and expanding laboratory operations. Each executive brings more than 20 years of experience in evolving cybersecurity technologies.

Foo comes to CyberRatings from Google, where he was Senior Product Manager focusing on Cloud Networking and special projects within Google Cloud Platform (GCP). There he drove vision, strategy, roadmap, and development of networking and routing at global scale to create platforms enabling effective enterprise cloud transformation for Google's customers. Prior to Google he was Director of Product & GTM for Service Providers at Commvault where he led product management for Service Provider transformation from traditional on-premises solutions to Cloud SaaS based models and platforms. Earlier in his career he held senior product and technical leadership positions focusing on security, enterprise solutions, service provider solutions, data center networking, global scale routing, and Software Defined Networking (SDN) at several global technology companies including Huawei, Cisco, and BBN/GTE Internetworking/Verizon.

Otto has a long history in testing cybersecurity products. Most recently he was Technical Marketing Engineer Director at Juniper Networks where he ran competitive and 3rd party testing for Juniper Networks Security branch. Prior to Juniper he was Domain Manager and Testing Team Lead for NSS Labs where he led the team that designed the harnesses and tests for all of the network security tests run by NSS Labs.

Both Foo and Otto will be reporting to CEO Vikram Phatak.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have both Ian and Tim joining our team," said Vikram Phatak, CEO of CyberRatings.org. "Their wealth of experience and leadership skills will be a tremendous asset as we grow the organization."

About CyberRatings.org

CyberRatings.org is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization dedicated to providing confidence in cybersecurity products and services through our research and testing programs. We provide enterprises with independent, objective ratings of security product efficacy to make informed decisions. To become a member, visit www.cyberratings.org and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CyberRatings.org