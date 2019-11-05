Ian McIntosh Joins LeaseLock as Vice President of Enterprise Sales

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock, the first and only provider of a nationwide A-rated lease insurance program that totally eliminates security deposits and deposit alternatives like surety bonds in rental housing, today announced Ian McIntosh has joined the company as Vice President of Enterprise Sales.

McIntosh previously served as Vice President of Business Development for Financial Services at RealPage, responsible for renters insurance, screening and payments business lines. McIntosh will drive enterprise sales and manage the expansion of LeaseLock Zero DepositTM across strategic accounts in the West region.

The multifamily enterprise sales team boasts more than 100 years of combined experience and expertise in the apartment industry. The team is charged with accelerating the industry's transformation away from all security deposits, surety bonds and guarantee services to a fast and seamless lease experience built to meet the needs of the modern resident. Zero Deposit properties are driving more traffic, converting more leases, and streamlining the leasing process through workflow automation. LeaseLock is measuring 50% reduction in bad debt with over $5,000 in rent and damage coverage instantly activated with every new lease.

"Ian's vast network of trusted multifamily relationships will be a powerful advantage as we build momentum and continue nationwide expansion," said Ed Wolff, Chief Revenue Officer of LeaseLock. "We could not be more excited to have Ian join the team, and we look forward to benefiting from his expertise, insight and dedication to servicing the needs of multifamily."

LeaseLock is the first nationwide lease insurance program generating over $100 million in leases insured across the NMHC Top 50 to date. Leading apartment operators who have replaced security deposits with LeaseLock include Greystar, Avenue5 Residential, First Communities, The Bainbridge Companies, CORE Realty and ROCO Real Estate.

LeaseLock is integrated with all major property management software systems, including Yardi, RealPage and Entrata. The resident and leasing agent experience is seamless and completely native—requiring no out-of-workflow registration, application, or billing.

LeaseLock helps the world find home. Powered by insurance technology, LeaseLock delivers a modern transaction for rental housing—faster, simpler and more affordable.

Headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA, LeaseLock Zero Deposit™ totally eliminates all deposits, surety bonds and guarantors. Renters pay a fee starting at $19 per month that generates over $5,000 in coverage for the property on every lease. Renters save thousands of dollars at move-in, while properties drive more traffic, convert more leases, significantly reduce bad debt, and fully eliminate deposit administration and liability.

LeaseLock is launching across more than 1,000,000 apartment homes, backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. LeaseLock secured $10M in Series A financing from leading insurance and real estate technology venture funds including, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Wildcat Venture Partners and Moderne Ventures. For more information, please visit www.leaselock.com .

