Ian Miller Earns AV® Preeminent™ Rating from Martindale-Hubbell®

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin in West Palm Beach is pleased to announce that personal injury attorney Ian Miller has achieved a Martindale-Hubbell® AV® Preeminent™ Peer Review Rating.

The Preeminent™ rating is awarded to lawyers who demonstrate the highest ethical standards and professional ability. Individual attorneys are rated anonymously by their peers on a scale from one (lowest) to five (highest) in several key areas: legal knowledge, analytical capabilities, judgment, communication ability, and legal experience.

By earning the highest rating, Attorney Miller joins an elite group of attorneys, including the five partners at the firm, who are highly regarded by judges, attorneys, and others practicing in personal injury law throughout the South Florida area.

For more than 150 years, Martindale-Hubbell® has served as a distinguished legal resource for lawyers and their clients. The peer rating system is trusted by legal professionals as an accurate marker for expertise in a given practice area.

Miller is a personal injury attorney at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, focusing on claims related to wrongful death, products liability, trucking accidents, and automobile negligence.

To learn more visit www.clarkfountain.com.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm, have been representing clients in Florida and throughout the United States for three decades. The firm represents clients in all matters of personal injury, including automobile and trucking accidents, products liability, wrongful death, and medical malpractice cases. They have secured more than one billion dollars for their injured clients.

