Ian Sohn Appointed President Of Wunderman Chicago

With over 20 years of experience at both agency and brand, Sohn brings a unique approach to generating innovative solutions for client businesses. He joins Wunderman Chicago from SapientRazorfish where he most recently served as Managing Director of Chicago and was responsible for the business, human and cultural success of the office. He was also the business lead for a world-class portfolio of brands including J.M. Smucker, GOJO (makers of PURELL), Eli Lilly, Children's Hospital Colorado, OhioHealth and more.

Prior to SapientRazorfish, Sohn was Executive Vice President of Digital and Social at Ogilvy & Mather Chicago where he founded the Chicago agency's award-winning social media practice and led a team of digital strategists managing engagements for clients including Huggies, SC Johnson, CDW, Ford and Marriott.

"Ian brings a passion for people, culture and work that is inspiring," said Seth Solomons, Wunderman's NA CEO. "His ability to build deep and meaningful relationships with his teams and his clients is something I know will help take Wunderman Chicago to the next level."

"I'm really energized by the challenge of shaping the future of what Wunderman Chicago will be," added Ian. "Seth and other members of his team laid out a very clear and compelling vision of what Wunderman is and where it's going. The opportunity to apply that vision to Wunderman Chicago – my hometown and a thriving, vital city for marketers – is a professional challenge I'm excited to tackle."

Sohn replaces longtime Chicago President Rick Schreuder who departed Wunderman earlier this year.

About Wunderman

Wunderman is a global digital agency whose mission is to inspire people to take action. It is Creatively Driven. Data Inspired. In 2015, industry analysts named Wunderman a leader in marketing database operations as well as a strong performer in customer engagement strategy and its creative work has won numerous awards globally. Headquartered in New York, the agency brings together 9,200 creatives, data scientists, strategists and technologists in 200 offices in 70 markets. Wunderman is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY). For more information, please visit www.wunderman.com and follow us @Wunderman.

Contact

Martina Suess

+1 212 210 3859

martina.suess@wunderman.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ian-sohn-appointed-president-of-wunderman-chicago-300661884.html

SOURCE Wunderman

Related Links

http://www.wunderman.com

