Ian Sosso, Founder of Monte Carlo Capital, Wins 'Best European Early Stage Investor' Award

MONTE CARLO, Monaco, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ian Sosso, super angel and founder of Monte Carlo Capital, was awarded "Best European Early-Stage Investor" at the 2019 European Business Angels Network (EBAN) Annual Congress, held in Helsinki on June 3.

This annual event, held in a different European country each year, is one of the largest gatherings of Europe's business angels.

Ian accepted the award at the EBAN Gala Awards Ceremony from Peter Cowley, President of EBAN. The award is EBAN's most prestigious accolade and is delivered every year at the summit.

"It's an honour to be receiving this award from EBAN. When looking for investments, I am typically searching for big ideas, businesses solving big problems or disrupting industries," stated Sosso.

Ian founded Monte Carlo Capital in 2009. Monte Carlo Capital is a group of private investors and family offices investing in European and U.S. deep technology startups that solve big problems or businesses that are looking to disrupt an industry. Ian has been involved with EBAN since 2017, when he won the "Best New Performing Member" award and was appointed to the board of directors in 2018.

"This is such an exciting space to be in," Sosso said. "At Monte Carlo Capital, our vision is to combine the best of what business angels and venture capital offer: investment capacity of a venture fund while remaining a group of HNWI and family offices that are co-investing together and helping businesses grow."

Based in Brussels, EBAN is the European trade association of business angels, seed funds and early-stage investors, with members in 50 countries and representing over 30,000 business angels.

About Monte Carlo Capital

Monte Carlo Capital was founded in 2009 by Super Angel Investor Ian Sosso and has become one of the most active groups of private investors in early-stage businesses in Europe. They have built a global ecosystem of active co-investors – all HNWI and family offices – and experienced advisors. They invest in deep technology businesses that solve big problems or businesses looking to disrupt an industry. Monte Carlo Capital's modus operandi is to combine the best of business angels and venture capital.

