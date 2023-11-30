Ian Story Joins ImageSource Board of Advisors, Expanding Strategic Leadership and Vision

OLYMPIA, Wash., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., the manufacturer of ILINX, the world's flexible process-improvement platform, proudly announces the appointment of Ian Story to its Board of Advisors. Ian, a Principal Group Product Manager at Microsoft, and a recognized expert in Content AI, brings industry expertise and strategic insight to the ImageSource Board of Advisors at a time of rapid expansion and growth for the company.

In a career spanning over 25 years, Ian has been a driving force behind many content-services innovations and transformative solutions, holding key leadership positions at Microsoft, IBM, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. His industry experience aligns with the ImageSource commitment to bring process innovation to more organizations and streamline the process to achieve it.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ian to our Board of Advisors," said Terry Sutherland, CEO of ImageSource. "His exceptional leadership, knowledge, and strategic vision will contribute to the continued success and innovation at ImageSource. We look forward to leveraging his insights as we help our customer partners leverage the AI capabilities of the ILINX platform and the success we're seeing there. As a member of the Board of Advisors, Ian will play a crucial role in providing strategic guidance to ImageSource's executive team, offering direction on product strategy, technology strategy, and contributing to the company's overall growth strategy. His appointment underscores ImageSource's commitment to fostering an accomplished advisory board that reflects the company's dedication to excellence and innovation.

"I am honored to join the ImageSource Board of Advisors," said Ian. "ImageSource has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence in process innovation for their customer partners and enhancing the ILINX platform to solve real-world business problems. I am excited to contribute to the company's continued success and take advantage of the vast opportunity out there. I look forward to working closely with the talented team at ImageSource."

Ian Story's appointment is effective immediately.

About ImageSource

ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com, or call (360) 943-9273

