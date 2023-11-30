Ian Story Joins ImageSource Board of Advisors, Expanding Strategic Leadership and Vision

News provided by

Imagesource, Inc

30 Nov, 2023, 11:00 ET

OLYMPIA, Wash., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageSource, Inc., the manufacturer of ILINX, the world's flexible process-improvement platform, proudly announces the appointment of Ian Story to its Board of Advisors. Ian, a Principal Group Product Manager at Microsoft, and a recognized expert in Content AI, brings industry expertise and strategic insight to the ImageSource Board of Advisors at a time of rapid expansion and growth for the company.

In a career spanning over 25 years, Ian has been a driving force behind many content-services innovations and transformative solutions, holding key leadership positions at Microsoft, IBM, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. His industry experience aligns with the ImageSource commitment to bring process innovation to more organizations and streamline the process to achieve it.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ian to our Board of Advisors," said Terry Sutherland, CEO of ImageSource. "His exceptional leadership, knowledge, and strategic vision will contribute to the continued success and innovation at ImageSource. We look forward to leveraging his insights as we help our customer partners leverage the AI capabilities of the ILINX platform and the success we're seeing there. As a member of the Board of Advisors, Ian will play a crucial role in providing strategic guidance to ImageSource's executive team, offering direction on product strategy, technology strategy, and contributing to the company's overall growth strategy. His appointment underscores ImageSource's commitment to fostering an accomplished advisory board that reflects the company's dedication to excellence and innovation.

"I am honored to join the ImageSource Board of Advisors," said Ian. "ImageSource has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence in process innovation for their customer partners and enhancing the ILINX platform to solve real-world business problems. I am excited to contribute to the company's continued success and take advantage of the vast opportunity out there. I look forward to working closely with the talented team at ImageSource."

Ian Story's appointment is effective immediately.

About ImageSource 
ImageSource, Inc. makes process innovation easy with advanced solutions built on ILINX®, the world's most flexible process-improvement platform, delivered by a team of experts committed to customer-partner success. Leveraging proven technology and deep implementation expertise, ImageSource empowers leading enterprises and government organizations to reduce risk, modernize operations, unlock revenue, and transform the customer experience. For more information, visit www.imagesourceinc.com, or call (360) 943-9273  

SOURCE Imagesource, Inc

Also from this source

ImageSource, Inc. Achieves Remarkable Success Transitioning Customers to ILINX Cloud

ImageSource, Inc. Achieves Remarkable Success Transitioning Customers to ILINX Cloud

ImageSource, Inc., the manufacturer of ILINX, the world's flexible process-improvement platform, is proud to announce the successful achievement of...
ImageSource, Inc. to Hold All-Hands Meeting in the Sunshine State

ImageSource, Inc. to Hold All-Hands Meeting in the Sunshine State

ImageSource, Inc., a leading provider of process innovation solutions, is pleased to announce its upcoming annual All-Hands company meeting, set to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.