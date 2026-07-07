Ian Ziering to Host The Great American Road Rally™, New Celebrity Road-Trip Television Event Premiering This Fall on The CW

Route 66 Centennial series blends entertainment, competition, philanthropy, Americana, and celebrity-driven storytelling in a cross-country journey supporting charitable organizations across America.

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Great American Road Rally™, an all-new celebrity-driven television event hosted by Ian Ziering, will premiere this fall on The CW, airing Wednesdays at 9:00 PM ET/PT from September 2 through November 25, 2026.

Premiering during the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Route 66 and the 250th Anniversary of the United States, the series takes audiences on a high-energy journey across America's most iconic highway, combining adventure, competition, entertainment, community celebration, and philanthropy.

Produced by 7 Bridges Media Group (7BMG), The Great American Road Rally™ features celebrity participants from television, music, sports, comedy, and popular culture as they travel historic Route 66, visit legendary destinations, tackle unique challenges, share personal stories, and spotlight charitable organizations making a meaningful impact in communities across America.

At its core, the series is built around a simple idea: transforming competition into contribution.

Throughout the season, celebrity teams will represent and support ten charitable organizations serving families, children, veterans, first responders, community programs, and individuals in need. While the weekly road-trip adventures and celebrity challenges provide the entertainment, the larger mission is to elevate the organizations and people working every day to strengthen communities across the country.

Hosted by Ian Ziering, the series brings together recognizable personalities from television, music, sports, comedy, and popular culture whose careers span generations of American entertainment.

"The Great American Road Rally™ was created to celebrate the American spirit, the open road, the legacy of Route 66, and the power of entertainment to bring people together for something meaningful," says Ziering. "It's so much more than a road-trip series, it is a national celebration of community, generosity, American culture, and the charitable spirit that connects us all."

Each week, audiences will meet new celebrity participants, discover remarkable charitable organizations, and experience fresh challenges, destinations, and unforgettable moments, giving viewers new reasons to tune in throughout the entire season.

Unlike traditional competition programs, The Great American Road Rally™ is designed so that every cause benefits.

Viewers will also be invited to participate through community events, charitable initiatives, social engagement, public appearances, audience participation opportunities, and special announcements tied to the journey. Fans can follow the Rally from the earliest stages of production through the season finale with celebrity reveals, charity spotlights, behind-the-scenes content, filming updates, and community engagement opportunities released before and throughout the broadcast season.

Filming begins in August 2026, with production traveling from the Midwest to the Pacific Coast along historic Route 66 before culminating in a special season finale event during Thanksgiving week.

As America prepares to celebrate two historic milestones, the Route 66 Centennial and the nation's 250th Anniversary—The Great American Road Rally™ aims to deliver a shared national television experience rooted in adventure, nostalgia, entertainment, generosity, and the enduring spirit of the open road.

Additional celebrity participants, charitable partners, production updates, community events, sponsorship opportunities, and public engagement initiatives will be announced throughout the summer as the Rally begins its journey toward its September premiere.

For production updates, filming locations, celebrity announcements, charitable initiatives, sponsorship opportunities, and public participation information, visit:

www.americanroadrally.com

About The Great American Road Rally™

The Great American Road Rally™ is a celebrity-driven television event celebrating the history, culture, people, and communities of historic Route 66 while raising awareness and support for charitable organizations across America. Hosted by Ian Ziering, the series combines adventure, competition, storytelling, music, sports, comedy, philanthropy, and audience participation into a uniquely American television experience where the true winners are the organizations and causes being served.

The Great American Road Rally™ is produced by 7 Bridges Media Group (7BMG).

SOURCE 7 Bridges Media Group