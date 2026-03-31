IANS Launches News Offering and Reinvents Its Platform for How Security Leaders Work Today

The connected experience delivers daily news, instant practitioner-driven guidance and field-tested recommendations to help security leaders take decisive action on the issues shaping today's security landscape.

BOSTON, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IANS announced the launch of its security-focused news offering, featuring daily coverage authored by in-house IANS reporters and backed by expert practitioner analysis. IANS News seamlessly integrates with the AI-powered search engine Ask IANS, enabling clients to search peer insights and practitioner advice to accelerate their daily workflows.

"Security leaders tell us that the pace of change has outrun the tools available for them to keep up," said Paul Henderson, chief product officer at IANS. "When a major incident or emerging issue breaks, boards and executives want immediate answers: How does this affect us, and what should we do now? IANS News and the platform are built to support those moments—delivering immediate access to expert-driven insights and practical next steps, all grounded in real-world practitioner experience."

A Daily Workflow Tool Built on Practitioner Expertise

The IANS platform is designed to directly plug into how security teams work through the following components:

IANS News: Know What Matters Today And What to Do About It

IANS News delivers daily coverage of the key issues affecting security executives. Every story is crafted by IANS reporters and weaves in expert Faculty analysis. Articles do not include advertising nor vendor influence, just clear business impact, recommended next steps and how to communicate implications to the C-suite. IANS resources are linked in each story to accelerate knowledge and move teams from awareness to action.

Ask IANS: AI Answers Grounded in Expert and Peer Knowledge

IANS' AI-powered search provides 24/7 answers to critical security questions, sourced exclusively from IANS' proprietary content. Ask IANS is uniquely built on real experiences: expert practitioner answers to peers' security concerns.

Leaders can explore practical outputs such as playbooks and vendor decision guides, trusting that the answers are not influenced by vendor marketing. Teams can start on critical initiatives right away and, when deeper guidance is needed, seamlessly engage IANS' expert Faculty for tailored advice.

Ask-An-Expert Summaries: Learn from Peers' Real-World Experience

IANS' popular Ask-An-Expert (AAE) capability allows clients to connect with expert Faculty for specific advice an unlimited number of times, as part of their subscription. Thousands of these interactions are anonymized and transformed into structured summaries that capture both the challenge and the recommendations discussed on AAE calls, creating a rich, searchable library of insights into how others have tackled similar issues.

This trusted and verified data also underpins the answers that our AI-powered search engine (Ask IANS) delivers to clients every day.

Built on Practitioner Insight at Scale

IANS has developed a hard-to-replicate proprietary knowledge base shaped by 170-plus active Faculty practitioners who are still currently working in real security environments. That "real-world, battle-tested" perspective is embedded throughout, ensuring guidance is practical, credible and immediately usable without vendor agendas or inapplicable theories.

The IANS platform makes that intelligence accessible in real time, helping security leaders move faster, reduce uncertainty and make better decisions without relying on unverified or vendor-influenced sources. Learn more about IANS Executive Communications.

About IANS

IANS helps security teams make faster, better decisions by providing access to experienced practitioners, proprietary research and peer insights. Through its Faculty advisory model, benchmarking data, research reports, events and peer collaboration opportunities, IANS delivers practical guidance that helps organizations strengthen security programs and navigate evolving risks. Learn more at IANS.

Media Contact:

Angelique Faul

[email protected]

513-633-0897

SOURCE IANS