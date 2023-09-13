IANS Research Appoints Mark Clauss Chief Product Officer to Support Outstanding Company Growth

Industry Veteran Brings Deep Product Development and Management Expertise to Leading Cybersecurity Research and Advisory Firm

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IANS Research, a Boston-based cybersecurity research and advisory firm, today announced it has expanded its executive team with the appointment of Mark Clauss to Chief Product Officer. Today's announcement follows the appointments of Jean Rosauer to Chief Marketing Officer and Brendan O'Connell to Chief Operating Officer, rounding out the organization's leadership team. The addition of their unique expertise will be key to helping IANS rapidly scale to meet the growing demands of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and the cybersecurity community.

"I am thrilled to welcome Mark to the IANS leadership team and am eager to see the extraordinary impact he will have," stated Phil Gardner, Founder and CEO of IANS. "Over the last five years, IANS has made tremendous strides in providing CISOs with the research and advisory services needed to combat today's dynamic cybersecurity landscape. By deepening our executive bench with Mark, Jean, and Brendan, we are poised to make a greater impact on the cybersecurity community. I'm confident that this team will not only help continue this critical work but bring the skillset required for IANS to continue growing at a tremendous rate."

With over 20 years of experience, Clauss will be responsible for leading IANS' product and research teams, bringing together the organization's ideas and execution efforts. Previously, Clauss has driven product-led growth at both Gartner and CEB. He was Managing Vice President, Product Development and Management at Gartner where he led the integration of CEB's largest business unit post their acquisition by Gartner in 2017. In this role, he developed and brought to market three new subscription-based products in under 18 months, resulting in over $50M in recurring revenue. Prior to Gartner, Clauss was Managing Director at CEB where he pioneered new product launches, pricing, and go-to-market strategies across his 17-year career to drive company growth.  For example, he launched the company's middle market business growing it to over $100M. Throughout his career, Clauss also held leadership positions at BNI Global, Broadpoint Communications and McKinsey & Company.

"The pressure put on CISOs is growing every day, especially with the recent release of the SEC's new cybersecurity and incident response disclosure rules," stated Clauss. "CISOs and their teams need as many credible resources as possible. I'm extremely excited to join an organization that is dedicated to helping this group of professionals by providing them the needed research and peer-to-peer insights to navigate the ever-changing cybersecurity landscape. We will continue to build on the IANS mission, delivering the tools CISOs and their teams need to keep their organization safe from today's cybersecurity threats."

About IANS Research
For the security practitioner caught between rapidly evolving threats and demanding executives, IANS Research is a clear-headed resource for decision making and articulating risk. IANS Research provides experience-based security insights for Chief Information Security Officers and their teams. The core of its values comes from the IANS Faculty, a network of seasoned practitioners. IANS Research supports client decisions and executive communications with Ask-an-Expert inquiries, its peer community, deployment-focused reports, tools and templates, and consulting.

Media Contact
Angelique Faul
[email protected]  
513-633-0897

SOURCE IANS Research

