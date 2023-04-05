iAnthus Announces Change of Auditor

NEW YORK and TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, announced today that it has dismissed Marcum LLP ("Marcum") as the Company's independent auditor and appointed PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP ("PKFOD") to serve as the Company's independent auditor for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, effective as of March 30, 2023.

The change of the Company's independent auditor was made after careful consideration and evaluation and was approved by the Company's audit committee.

The reports on the Company's financial statements by Marcum for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor was either report qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles, except for an explanatory paragraph as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. In addition, pursuant to Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K, during the two most recent fiscal years ended December 31, 2022 and the subsequent interim periods through March 30, 2023, there was no disagreement between the Company and Marcum on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreement, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Marcum, would have caused Marcum to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in connection with its report issued in connection its audit of the Company's financial statement for those years. Furthermore, except for the identification of the material weaknesses described in the Company's Annual Form 10-K for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 30, 2023 (the "2022 Annual Report") and March 18, 2022, respectively, there were no reportable events (as described under Item 304(a)(1)(v)(A)-(D) of Regulation S-K and in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations) for the Company within the last two fiscal years nor subsequently up to the date of the termination of Marcum.

During the two most recent fiscal years and the subsequent period through the appointment of PKFOD, the Company did not consult with PKFOD regarding any of the matters set forth in Item 304(a)(2)(i) or (ii) of Regulation S-K.

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

