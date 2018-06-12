iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. Signs Host Community Agreement for Massachusetts Medical Marijuana Treatment Center

Mayflower intends to diligently pursue a Special Permit at the site. If granted, the dispensary is expected to be one of only two operating dispensaries within the Lowell city limits.

"The Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the City of Lowell have abided by high program standards that are firmly focused on patient care and regulatory compliance," said John Henderson, Chief Development Officer of iAnthus. "Mayflower is honored to have successfully completed its host community agreement with Lowell, which adds significant value to the project by documenting a supportive relationship between the City and the development of the Registered Marijuana Dispensary site."

Mayflower is a non-profit Massachusetts corporation that has received two provisional licenses to operate Registered Marijuana Dispensaries ("RMDs") in Massachusetts, with a third RMD application pending before the Massachusetts Department of Public Health ("DPH"). Mayflower is an affiliate of the Company's wholly-owned Massachusetts management services company, Pilgrim Rock Management, LLC, and Mayflower's financial operations are consolidated with iAnthus.

The table below presents an overview of the Company's operations in Massachusetts:

Facility Status Location Approx. Square Footage Population (Municipality) Population (Greater Metro Area) Current Operators Dispensary #1 Provisional License Boston 1,500 673,000 4,628,000 1 Dispensary #2 Provisional License Lowell 3,000 106,000 300,000 1 Cultivation Provisional License Holliston 36,000 N/A N/A N/A

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. The Company uses these skills to support operations across six states. For more information, visit www.iAnthusCapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in iAnthus' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements including statements related to Mayflower's intention to pursue a Special Permit and other statements of fact.

Although iAnthus has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal under US Federal laws; change in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. iAnthus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and iAnthus does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

