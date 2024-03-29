iAnthus Provides Update on Executive Team

NEW YORK and TORONTO, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCQB: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, announces that Philippe Faraut will resign as Chief Financial Officer of the Company as well as all positions with the Company's subsidiaries and its affiliates, effective as of April 5, 2024 (the "Resignation Date"). Mr. Faraut has served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer since November 2022.

"On behalf of the Company, we would like to thank Philippe for his contributions and commitment to iAnthus since 2022," said Mich Mathews-Spradlin, Chairwoman of the Board. "We wish him the best in all his future endeavors."

Mr. Faraut will continue to serve the Company in a consulting role for a period of one month following the Resignation Date. The Company has appointed Justin Vu to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective as of the Resignation Date. Mr. Vu joined iAnthus in early 2023 as Senior Vice President of Finance. Prior to joining iAnthus, Mr. Vu was a financial consultant and worked in various senior finance and accounting roles with a large US-based media and entertainment company. The Company has initiated a comprehensive search for a permanent Chief Financial Officer, which will focus on identifying an individual with a strong financial background, a strategic mindset to drive iAnthus' strategy forward and a commitment to the growth and progression of the Company.

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

