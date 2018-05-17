iAnthus Repays Full VCP Bridge Loan

Following the repayment of the above noted debenture, iAnthus has a current cash balance of approximately US$32 million as it continues to build out its existing assets and pursue opportunistic acquisitions across the U.S.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. The Company uses these skills to support operations across six states. For more information, visit www.iAnthusCapital.com.

