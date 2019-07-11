iAnthus Subsidiary CBD For Life Continues to Expand National Footprint with Dillard's Department Store Partnership

The Company's CBD-infused wellness, self-care, and beauty products are currently available throughout Dillard's 265 department stores spanning 29 states—with initial purchase orders received for a range of CBD For Life's products including pure CBD rubs, roll-on oils, eye serum, face and body cleanser, hand and body massage lotion, as well as CBD-infused bath bombs, just to name a few. The Company's products are also available for purchase on the Dillard's website at www.Dillards.com/brand/CBD+For+Life .

"We're excited for our products to be featured on the shelves of one of the largest and most well-regarded fashion retailers in the United States," said Beth Stavola, Co-Founder of CBD For Life and Chief Strategy Officer of iAnthus. "The ability to reach an even broader audience via the well-established customer base of a great partner like Dillard's brings us another step closer to achieving our end goal of establishing CBD For Life as a household name in beauty and wellness."

CBD For Life is a producer of highly innovative, natural, luxurious, and effective Cannabidiol (CBD) infused wellness, self-care, and beauty products using 99% pure CBD extract derived from stems and stalks of industrial hemp. CBD For Life is headquartered in New Jersey where the products are produced in a large-scale contract manufacturing facility. CBD For Life's products include pure body rubs, pure roll on oils, pure sprays, infused bath bombs, tinctures, creams, lotions, lip balm, and hair care products. All CBD For Life products are 95% naturally derived and are free of GMO's, parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, artificial coloring and are never tested on animals. For more information, visit www.cbdforlife.us.

iAnthus owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. iAnthus currently has operations in 11 states, and operates 23 dispensaries (AZ-4, MA-1, MD-3, FL-5, NY-2, CO-1, VT-1, and NM-6 where iAnthus has minority ownership). For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in iAnthus' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, expectation, intend, may, potential, believe, should, our vision" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements including the expansion of CBD For Life's existing wholesale and retail platform, the launching of additional product lines, the projected size of the CBD market, and other statements of fact.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. iAnthus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and iAnthus does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

