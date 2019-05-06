iAnthus to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 3rd Annual Cannabis Conference

NEW YORK and TORONTO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN,OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with best-in-class regulated cannabis operations across the United States, is pleased to announce that its management will be speaking at the Canaccord Genuity 3rd Annual Cannabis Conference. The iAnthus presentation will take place on Tuesday, May 14 at 10am ET.

The presentation will be available via webcast. To register for the webcast, please visit: http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord34/ithuf/. The webcast will be available on the investor page of the Company's website for 90 days following the presentation.

The Canaccord Genuity Cannabis Conference provides attendees the opportunity to gain valuable insight into the rapidly-developing cannabis industry from some of the industry's leading experts. The full-day event will feature industry leaders sharing their perspectives on the exciting opportunities and challenges experienced within the industry.

Investors interested in arranging a one-to-one meeting at the conference should contact their Canaccord representative.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. iAnthus currently has operations in 11 states, and operates 21 dispensaries (AZ-4, MA-1, MD-3, FL-3, NY-2, CO-1, VT-1 and NM-6 where iAnthus has minority ownership). For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

