iAnthus to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 4th

NEW YORK and TORONTO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or "the Company"), (CSE: IAN,OTCQX: ITHUF), which owns, operates, and partners with licensed cannabis operations throughout the United States, announced today that Hadley Ford, Chief Executive Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 4th.

DATE: Tuesday, June 4th

TIME: 11:30am ET

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/June4CannabisVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

In its First Quarter 2019 results, reported revenues in nine of 11 states and a footprint allowing for up to 68 dispensaries. Pro forma revenues for the first quarter were $18.5 million , up 22% sequentially from the prior quarter.

, up 22% sequentially from the prior quarter. Unveiled its national retail brand, "Be.", with the first Be. flagship store to open in Brooklyn in early 4Q 2019.

in early 4Q 2019. Launched the sale of smokable flower and pre-rolled joints in Florida through iAnthus' "GrowHealthy" Florida dispensary brand

through iAnthus' "GrowHealthy" dispensary brand Announced CBD For Life acquisition, which is expected to close in June; currently distributed in more than 1,000 retail locations across 46 states

Completed the private placement offering of an incremental US$25.0 million of unsecured convertible notes and corresponding warrants, as an add-on to the private placement offering of US$35 million convertible note units announced on March 18

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

About iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. owns and operates best-in-class licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States, providing investors diversified exposure to the U.S. regulated cannabis industry. Founded by entrepreneurs with decades of experience in operations, investment banking, corporate finance, law and health care services, iAnthus provides a unique combination of capital and hands-on operating and management expertise. iAnthus currently has operations in 11 states, and operates 21 dispensaries (AZ-4, MA-1, MD-3, FL-3, NY-2, CO-1, VT-1 and NM-6 where iAnthus has minority ownership). For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in iAnthus' periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should, our vision" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements including retail product launches, dispensary locations, facility build-outs, and other statements of fact.

Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. iAnthus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and iAnthus does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

