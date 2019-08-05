IAOP is Joined by Alorica, the Global Impact Sourcing Coalition, Global Mentorship Initiative and Others to Launch Social Responsibility in Outsourcing Chapter

WINDERMERE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IAOP today announced the launch of its long-awaited Social Responsibility in Outsourcing (SRO) Chapter. The inaugural webinar, "The Evolution of Socially Responsible Outsourcing: Relevant Now More Than Ever," is Aug. 20, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. ET and is open to the public.

"IAOP has been a long-time supporter of Impact Sourcing and SRO. We are so pleased to see the ever-growing interest in building a community around this important topic and are thrilled to align with these organizations doing really great work in the space to form IAOP's SRO Chapter," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "We look forward to collaborating with these change-makers to promote best practices, help expand and enhance the great work they are doing and be a benevolent voice in encouraging more companies across the globe to establish socially responsible business models."

"Being socially responsible is not only good for workers and communities, there's a strong business case for the BPO industry to adopt this approach," said Jon Browning, CEO, Global Mentorship Initiative and chair of IAOP's SRO chapter. "It can be a win for everyone, and buyers are looking for opportunities to use their procurement funds to further their CSR goals."

Webinar topics include:

Why SRO is important to the outsourcing industry

The SRO role for procurement and buyers of outsourcing

The SRO role for service providers

Benefits of SRO to workers and communities

Integrating SRO concepts and policies today can be a challenge for BPO buyers and service providers. Chartered with promoting awareness for how the BPO industry can embrace social responsibility in their business strategy, the SRO Chapter encourages companies to share their success and learnings from implementing various socially responsible models, including impact sourcing, establishing a social mission and tactics, ethical labor practices, sustainability and industry collaboration. The SRO chapter is open to all IAOP members.

For additional information on participating in the chapter, contact Nicole Dumont, IAOP Global Programs Manager, at nicole.dumont@iaop.org. To register for the meeting, click here.

About IAOP

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promote professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. Visit the IAOP website here.

IAOP Media Contact:

Kate Tulloch-Hammond

Director, Media and Communications

+1.845.452.0600, extension 122

kate.hammond@iaop.org

Related Images

iaop-global-chapter-network.png

IAOP Global Chapter Network

IAOP Launches Social Responsibility in Outsourcing Chapter

SOURCE IAOP

Related Links

https://www.iaop.org

