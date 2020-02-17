IAOP Names Canon Business Process Services a Top 100 Global Outsourcing Leader for the Fourteenth Straight Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Business Process Services (Canon) has been named to the Leader category of the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' (IAOP®) 2020 Global Outsourcing 100® list. The list defines the standard of excellence in outsourcing service delivery. This is the fourteenth straight year in which Canon has been named a Leader in The Global Outsourcing 100. Only four other companies, including some of the largest outsourcing and consulting companies in the world, have achieved the same record of distinction.

"Buyers understand there are hundreds of qualified service providers and advisors out there, but what they need to understand now is what makes each one exceptional," said IAOP CEO Debi Hamill. "The Global Outsourcing 100 list has done just that. We are proud to recognize Canon Business Process Services for being among these companies this year."

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with the best companies in the industry. The lists include companies from around the world that provide the full spectrum of outsourcing services; not just information technology and business process outsourcing, but also facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing and logistics.

The organizations selected for The Global Outsourcing 100 are being recognized at the IAOP 2020 Outsourcing World Summit®, currently taking place in Orlando, Florida. Canon is exhibiting at the Summit with experts on hand to help organizations better understand how business process outsourcing services can help reduce costs and drive efficiency.

About Canon Business Process Services (Canon)

Canon Business Process Services leverages advanced technologies and services to deliver agility, exceptional workplace experiences and improved business performance. We achieve these results by applying our workforce management capabilities, Six Sigma methodologies and implementation expertise. With professionals across the US and in the Philippines, we have been named a Global Outsourcing 100 leader by IAOP for 14 straight years. Canon Business Process Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc. Learn more at cbps.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonBPO.

All referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

