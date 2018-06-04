IAOP® Recognizes IBA Group as Super Star of 2018 GO100

On June 2, IAOP® published The Global Outsourcing 100®, the listing of the world's top outsourcing service providers in a special advertising section of the 2018 FORTUNE 500 issue of FORTUNE® magazine. IBA Group - http://ibagroupit.com - is listed among The Global Outsourcing 100 companies in the Leader judging category for the sixth consecutive year. IBA Group is also recognized as Top Company for Customer References, Awards & Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Programs for Corporate Social Responsibility. The additional distinction is the title of a Super Star of the Global Outsourcing 100 for Sustained Excellence.

The Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers. Companies are first organized by Leader or Rising Star criteria and then evaluated based on the following five judging categories: Size and Growth, Customer References, Awards and Certifications, Programs for Innovation, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The aggregate scores from the areas above determine inclusion on the list. All companies included on the list have demonstrated their global excellence. 'Stars' (top company distinctions) are awarded to all companies distinguishing themselves in one or more judging category.

"The Global Outsourcing 100 and World's Best Advisors lists showcase the best of the best in the outsourcing industry," said IAOP CEO, Debi Hamill. "We are proud to recognize IBA Group for being among the highest rated companies in customer references, company awards and certifications, programs for innovation, and corporate social responsibility."

Sergei Levteev, IBA Group Chairman, added: "IBA Group has been listed among The Global Outsourcing 100 companies in the Leader category for the sixth consecutive year. We have repeatedly demonstrated commitment to the highest standards of excellence, customer service, innovation, and social responsibility. This year, IBA Group has confirmed its four 'stars' and a Super Star of the Global Outsourcing 100 for Sustained Excellence. This proves that our success is not a one-time achievement, but a result of consistent efforts. IBA Group has recently joined the United Nations' sustainability initiative and I believe that this will provide an additional momentum to our efforts both in the outsourcing industry and in sustainable development."

See the 2018 Global Outsourcing 100 list at https://www.iaop.org/Content/19/165/4987

IAOP is the global association that brings together customers, providers, and advisors in a collaborative, knowledge-based environment that promotes professional and organizational development, recognition, certification, and excellence to improve business service models and outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or you are an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and to the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information, visit www.IAOP.org.

IBA Group is one of the largest IT service providers in Eastern Europe performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with more than 2,500 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Czech Republic, Belarus, South Africa, Cyprus, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, and Bulgaria. IBA Group focuses on mainframe systems, enterprise and web applications, SAP solutions, CAMSS (cloud, analytics, mobility, social media, and security) technologies, ECM solutions, and Robotic Process Automation. IBA Group is recognized by IAOP as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category and ranks as one of the world's largest software companies in the Software Magazine's Software 500. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards and GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com

