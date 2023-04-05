IAP Worldwide Services Appoints Amanda Brownfield as CEO

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IAP Worldwide Services Inc., the middle market leader in providing expeditionary and contingency operations support to the Department of Defense and National Security Community, today announced the appointment of Amanda Brownfield as Chief Executive Officer.

Ms. Brownfield has nearly 30 years of experience serving in senior executive roles for both privately held and publicly traded companies in the national security space.

Amanda Brownfield, CEO IAP Worldwide Services

"We are tremendously pleased to have Amanda join the IAP team," said IAP Chairman Chris Parker. "Her experience leading complex organizations that provide mission-critical support in some of the most challenging areas of the globe will no doubt benefit IAP as we continue our growth. Her talent, creativity, problem-solving, experience, and hyper focus on customers and the employee experience make her the perfect fit."

IAP is a leading provider of global-scale and agile logistics, infrastructure, IT, communications, power, and air traffic management solutions. With more than 1,000 employees in 17 countries around the world, the company is known for operating in the most austere locations with a level of flexibility unmatched by others in this space.

"I am extremely proud to lead a company that played such an important role in supporting U.S. National Security for more than 60 years," Ms. Brownfield said. "IAP specializes in making the impossible possible, providing critical support in an array of challenging environments, from natural disasters at home to battlefields abroad. That hard earned legacy positions IAP for our next phase of growth as we pivot to the Pacific and European theaters and offer more value-added engineering and IT solutions. It's truly an exciting time to be here, and I personally feel there is nothing more noble than taking care of the women and men who help keep this great nation safe."

Most recently, Ms. Brownfield served as CEO of Applied Insight, where she led the company through a major strategy inflection point while doubling down on culture. Previously, she served in leadership roles at a variety of companies in the national security space, including Geospark Analytics, Engility Corp/TASC., and SAIC.

Prior to joining the private sector, Ms. Brownfield served with the elite XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, NC as a member of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Ms. Brownfield holds a Master of Business Administration from The George Washington University School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts (Political Science) from Duke University.

About IAP

IAP provides a broad spectrum of services and solutions to U.S. and international government agencies, and organizations supporting enduring, expeditionary and contingency operations. A world-class leader for more than 60 years, IAP provides seasoned, global-scale and agile logistics, infrastructure, information technology, all disciplines of engineering, communications, temporary and permanent power provision/solutions, and air traffic management solutions worldwide. IAP leverages and integrates its capabilities to provide safe, innovative, agile and reliable solutions to meet customers' diverse and complex challenges. As a values-based, quality-focused organization, we adhere to best practices and maintain industry certifications including International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001-2015 (Quality Management Systems), ISO 14001:2004 (Environmental Management Systems), ISO/International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) 20000-1:2018 (Information Technology), ISO/IEC27001:2013 (Information Security Management Systems), AS9100D (Quality Management Systems), and the National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) SP 800-171 (Protecting Unclassified Information in Nonfederal Information Systems and Organizations) compliance guidelines. IAP maintains offices in the Washington, D.C. area, Florida, Maryland, Oklahoma, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East, and operates in more than 110 locations in 17 countries. Learn more at www.iapws.com.

