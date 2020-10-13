Iapetus Holdings LLC Welcomes Wall Street Energy Veteran Alex Danielides to Leadership

Craig Taylor, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Iapetus, said, "Alex blends the key qualities we look for on our leadership team – a willingness to embrace challenges that will help us develop and deliver actionable insights in this competitive energy landscape, and a strong work ethic. His track record of success on behalf of Fortune 500 companies, and experience as a leader, will expand Iapetus's capabilities on multiple fronts. Alex's timing in joining Iapetus is key, as we move to expand our offerings broadly across the U.S. to meet our clients' needs."

In addition to his work to drive the operating business forward, Danielides has identified key timely trends including planning for a material reversal in energy prices in 2021, balanced against the long term transition toward a more carbon net-neutral society over decades to come, and how a post-pandemic energy landscape might take shape.

"My experience has taught me to prioritize growth and entrepreneurial opportunities in my career, and I am excited to partner with such an experienced group of energy executives who have traveled these paths," said Danielides. "The Iapetus edge integrates management closely with all our operations, as we continue to direct resources on the ground across competitive and regulated energy markets. We have many exciting opportunities in the works, including advanced energy technology and sustainability solutions, helping enhance industrial and environmental inspection and safety in the field, and most importantly, remaining hyper-focused on listening to and serving the needs of our clients."

Prior to Iapetus, Danielides served as a natural gas liquid (NGL) and derivative trader at Trafigura, and before that, spent over a decade at Goldman Sachs as Vice President of energy trading. Danielides is a graduate of Duke University with a bachelor's degree in economics.

The Iapetus suite of operating companies is a multimillion-dollar portfolio with more than 200 employees across six U.S. offices, efficiently structured to deliver optimum results for clients. Operating companies include Atlas Commodities, Atlas Field Services and Atlas Retail Energy.

About Iapetus Holdings

Iapetus Holdings LLC is a privately held portfolio company with a suite of energy services businesses and alternative investments. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Iapetus brings an entrepreneurial, forward-thinking approach and deep bench of experienced individuals with diverse backgrounds in finance, energy, sales, safety, risk management and various other spectrums. Its operating companies include Atlas Commodities, Atlas Field Services and Atlas Retail Energy. For more information, visit iapetusllc.com.

