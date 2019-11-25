IAPMO Codes Mobile App Now Available for Download

ONTARIO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) Codes app is now available for download, giving users constant access to their purchased code books on their mobile devices even when they are offline. The free IAPMO Codes app also serves as a vehicle to contact the technical staff about any code questions, apply for technical committees or request information about the code development process.

Those who have already purchased an electronic version of the 2015 or 2018 codes will automatically be able to view their purchased codes on the app by with their login information. Create a free account to receive automatic notifications on the codes development process, committee meetings, and to be engaged in the development process.

The IAPMO Codes app is available in both the iOS and Google Play app stores.

Users are able to make annotations and recordings, view the current code development timeline and stay informed by receiving automatic notifications for breaking news, upcoming committee meetings, proposal submission deadlines, and much more.

The codes now available for purchase and use in the app include:



2015 and 2018 Uniform Plumbing Code ( UPC )

( ) 2015 and 2018 Uniform Mechanical Code ( UMC )

( ) 2018 National Standards Illustrated Plumbing Code ( NSPC )

( ) 2015 Uniform Solar Energy and Hydronics Code ( USEHC )

( ) 2018 Uniform Solar, Hydronics and Geothermal Code ( USHGC )

( ) 2017 Water Efficiency and Sanitation Standard ( WE • Stand )

( • ) 2015 and 2018 Uniform Swimming Pool, Spa and Hot Tub Code (USPSHTC)

The 2021 UPC and UMC will become available on the app once they are published early next year.

"The Codes app will provide jurisdictions everywhere an additional tool to use in the field," said Hugo Aguilar, IAPMO's Vice President of Codes & Standards Development. "This added service benefits inspectors, contractors, installers and homeowners, as they will be getting direct access to the IAPMO technical team for any code questions and be engaged in the code development process. The app will allow users to view their purchased codes in offline mode while traveling in an airplane or in rural areas with poor internet connection. The IAPMO Codes app will fill the gap between the industry and codes development so that together we can improve the lives of many while preserving the health and welfare of everyone."

For more information, please contact Alma Ramos at (909) 230-5528.



Sponsor of the Uniform Codes, IAPMO® — The International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials — works in concert with government and industry for safe, sanitary plumbing and mechanical systems. Learn more about IAPMO at www.iapmo.org.

SOURCE International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO)

