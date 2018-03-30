iAPPROVEAPP Featured on AMC Network's NewsWatch During Sexual Assault Awareness Month

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iAPPROVE, a technology firm providing solutions for individual empowerment designed to prevent sexual harassment and sexual assaults, today announced that their relationship management application, iAPPROVEAPP, will be featured on AMC's NewsWatch to kickoff the company's outreach during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) with the objective of raising awareness about sexual violence and how to prevent it. The iAPPROVEAPP has been developed to help eliminate ambiguity and stamp out sexual violence, assault and harassment. The NewsWatch segment will air on April 2nd on AMC at 7:00 AM ET/PT.

"With recent movements like Time's Up and #MeToo, it's more apparent than ever that we need help defining relationships," said Michelle Ison, Producer, NewsWatch Television. "The iAPPROVEAPP does that and much more by helping people clearly communicate their expectations."

iAPPROVEAPP is not a dating app, but rather a robust relationship management app that takes relationship communications and consent to higher levels. With iAPPROVEAPP users can always know where they stand with friends, associates and romantic partners. Further, iAPPROVEAPP is feature rich with GPS location technology, outbound calling to panic buddy, 911 emergency support and hotline resources to enhance personal safety.

"We are very excited that iAPPROVEAPP will be featured on NewsWatch during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Eliminating ambiguity and clearly communicating either yes or no is an important part of preventing sexual assault," said Susan Huberman, CMO, iAPPROVE. "With iAPPROVEAPP, users can define relationships, communicate permissions and document consent right from their iPhone."

iAPPROVEAPP is available for Apple iOS mobile devices (Android coming soon). For a complimentary, no cost, no obligation pre-release version of iAPPROVEAPP, download it at "Apple Store > Search > Enter, "iapproveapp" and then download." Complimentary offer expires May 31, 2018.

About NewsWatch

NewsWatch is a weekly 30-minute consumer oriented television show that airs on the AMC Network. NewsWatch regularly features top technology products and services, mobile applications for iOS, Android, and Windows devices, unique and beautiful travel destinations around the world, health and medical tips, and entertainment interviews on the show. NewsWatch airs on the AMC Network from 7:00-7:30am ET/PT.

NewsWatch is located in the greater Washington, DC area and has been on air for over 25 years. For more information or to watch the most recent episode, visit http://newswatchtv.com.

About iAPPROVEAPP

iAPPROVEAPP, LLC provides technology solutions to help prevent sexual harassment and assaults. Our application creates greater personal empowerment over choices and has been designed to successfully address the human and legal complexities of consensual sex, assist in the compliance with legislative and regulatory mandates, and create a verifiable and auditable capability for documenting personal choices, decisions and consent. Visit: www.iapproveapp.com

iAPPROVE

relationships – defined and communicated™

CONTACT

Ms. Susan L. Huberman Michael A. Mische Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer Co-Founder & CEO 2425 Olympic Blvd. 2425 Olympic Blvd. Suite 4000-W Suite 4000-W Santa Monica, CA 90404 Santa Monica, CA 90404 Telephone: 833.937.4227 Telephone: 833.937.4227 Mobile: 619.733.4741 Mobile: 310.254.0820 Email: 192551@email4pr.com Email:192551@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iapproveapp-featured-on-amc-networks-newswatch-during-sexual-assault-awareness-month-300621933.html

SOURCE iAPPROVEAPP, LLC

Related Links

http://iapproveapp.com

