IAR Systems and GigaDevice extend partnership with powerful Arm solutions

UPPSALA, Sweden, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, and GigaDevice, an industry-leading semiconductor supplier, announced their powerful solutions for GD32 Arm-based microcontrollers (MCUs). In June 2020, IAR Systems and GigaDevice announced their partnership for RISC-V. This partnership is now extended into delivering development tools for Arm® Cortex®-M3, Cortex-M4, Cortex-M23 and Cortex-M33 MCUs, enabling high-quality embedded applications for a wide range of industries.

GigaDevice's GD32™ family of high-performance, low-power, and cost-effective universal microcontrollers are powered by the Arm Cortex-M3, Cortex-M4, Cortex-M23 and Cortex-M33 cores. The GD32 MCU product family incorporates GigaDevice's advanced patented gFlash memory technology, providing extended functionality and design flexibility. The complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench® for Arm provides developers with everything they need in one easy-to-use integrated development environment. The toolchain offers extensive debugging and analysis possibilities such as complex code and data breakpoints, runtime stack analysis, call stack visualization, code coverage analysis and integrated monitoring of power consumption. To ensure code quality, the static code analysis tool C-STAT and the runtime analysis tool C-RUN are integrated. In addition, IAR Systems provides excellent worldwide technical support and training.

"We see a huge interest for GigaDevice's GD32 MCUs thanks to our stable and consistent offering, and the fact that our customers are now able to use IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is a major step forward in maximizing the performance of the MCUs," said Eric Jin, Product Marketing Director, GigaDevice. "Thanks to the partnership with IAR Systems, we ensure our customer access to not only high-performance, cost-effective microcontrollers, but also tools that make our microcontrollers perform at their best."

"We are happy to extend our renowned development tools for Arm with support for GigaDevice's GD32 Arm Cortex-M MCUs," said Anders Holmberg, General Manager Embedded Development Tools, IAR Systems. "GigaDevice is becoming an increasingly more important player in the embedded industry and we are working close together to ensure powerful and flexible solutions on a broad scale covering both RISC-V and Arm-based applications."

Support for GigaDevice GD32 Arm MCUs is available in latest version of IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, version 8.50.9. More information is available at www.iar.com/gigadevice.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

