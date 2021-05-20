IAR Systems boosts development of embedded applications based on NXP's i.MX RT1160 crossover MCUs

UPPSALA, Sweden, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, today announced that the latest version of the development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm adds support for NXP's latest crossover MCU - the i.MX RT1160 MCU. This is in addition to the already supported i.MX RT1170, i.MX RT1064, i.MX RT1060, i.MX RT1050 i.MX RT1024, i.MX RT1020, i.MX RT1015, i.MX RT1010, i.MX RT600 and i.MX RT500 MCU families.

IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm delivers a complete C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain, including powerful optimizations and comprehensive debugging capabilities. It also includes integrated static and runtime analysis tools, user-friendly features for helping developers in the daily workflow, as well as a powerful RTOS awareness plugin that enables a high level of control and visibility over an application built on top of a real-time operating system. With the strong technology, IAR Systems offers global technical support and a support and update service enabling customers to easily get access to the latest features and updates. For companies with a need for scalable build server topologies for Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery pipelines, IAR Build Tools for Linux, based on the powerful build tools in IAR Embedded Workbench, help to streamline automated workflows. In addition, the build tools in IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm are certified for functional safety.

"NXP's i.MX RT1160 is a new high-end processor within the i.MX RT portfolio of crossover MCUs, enabling powerful applications within areas such as Industrial Human Machine Interfaces (HMI), motor control, home appliances and high-end audio appliances," said Cristiano Castello, Sr. Director Product Innovation for MCUs, NXP Semiconductors. "For many years, IAR Systems and NXP have worked together to help our mutual customers in a variety of industries and we are happy to continue this collaboration with the latest addition to our i.MX RT MCU portfolio."

"IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is the toolchain of choice for thousands of developers worldwide and we are continuously making updates to support latest processor technology", said Anders Lundgren, Product Manager, IAR Systems. "Coupling our leading CoreMark® performance position and advanced debugging features with the powerful i.MX RT1160 MCU from NXP will equip our joint customers with a very competitive offering."

Learn more by joining this upcoming webinar on June 2: Accelerating safety-certified application development with Azure® RTOS and IAR Embedded Workbench on i.MX RT edge computing MCUs.

IAR Systems delivers powerful development tools with broad NXP coverage, including support for Kinetis, LPC, Vybrid, i.MX, and S32K Arm-based MCUs and MPUs, as well as the S08, HCS12 and ColdFire MCUs. IAR Systems is a platinum member of the NXP Partner Program, a global network of engineering companies collaborating with NXP to bring exceptional software, tools, training and services, and ultimately speed time to market. More information is available at www.iar.com/nxp.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

