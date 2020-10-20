IAR_Systems_brings_functional_safety_tools_to_RISC-V_with_certification_for_IEC_61508_and_ISO_26262

UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified by TÜV SÜD, the functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V will deliver qualified tools, simplified validation and guaranteed support through the product life cycle

IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, further extends its strong tools offering for RISC-V by announcing a certified version of its development tools. The functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench® for RISC-V will be certified by TÜV SÜD according to the requirements of IEC 61508, the international umbrella standard for functional safety, as well as ISO 26262, which is used for automotive safety-related systems. In addition, the certification covers the international standard IEC 62304, which specifies life cycle requirements for the development of medical software and software within medical devices, and the European railway standards EN 50128 and EN 50657.

"We are seeing RISC-V becoming an important architecture not only in broad designs, but specifically in automotive applications," said Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems. "By providing our development tools with certification according to ISO 26262, we enable the RISC-V community to further expand and more rapidly bring functional safety designs to the market. As a commercial tools vendor, we are able to provide global technical support as well as invest in keeping our products robust, maintained and qualified. Our certified tools will enable our customers to speed up the path to using RISC-V in safety-critical applications within automotive and other areas."

"We see a strong demand for RISC-V with safety among our customers, and the certification of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V aligns perfectly with that demand," said Frankwell Lin, President, Andes Technology. "We are excited to partner with IAR Systems to further accelerate the use of RISC-V in applications with functional safety requirements. Together, we will provide powerful solutions that enable our customers to meet all their project requirements."

"Safety certification of IAR Systems' tools will be a major step forward for functional-safety enablement of SiFive and commercial RISC-V software developers worldwide," said Aniket Saha, Senior Director, Product Management at SiFive. "SiFive Core IP enables innovators to develop workload-focused designs quickly, and together with IAR Systems' certified tools will further drive adoption of RISC-V in applications that require safety certification."

"Functional safety certified solutions is an essential matter for our customers. NSITEXE develops RISC-V based processor IP for accelerators that are provided in automotive and other safety-critical systems," said Hideki Sugimoto, CTO, NSITEXE, Inc. "IAR Systems' tools are well-proven for the automotive market, and we are pleased to see this upgrade of the development tools for RISC-V, as having a functional safety certified compiler is very important for our customers."

The functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench includes a functional safety certificate, a safety report from TÜV SÜD and a Safety Manual. With the certified tools, IAR Systems provides a Functional Safety Support and Update Agreement with guaranteed support for the sold version for the longevity of the contract. Along with prioritized technical support, the agreement includes access to validated service packs and regular reports of known deviations and problems. More information is available at www.iar.com/safety.

Functional safety certification for RISC-V will be available for the next version, 1.40, of IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V. The certification process is expected to be finalized in early 2021.

