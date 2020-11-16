IAR_Systems_delivers_efficient_building_and_testing_in_Linux-based_environments_for_Renesas_RX_MCUs

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, adds support for Renesas RX microcontrollers (MCUs) in build tools supporting implementation in Linux-based frameworks for automated application build and test processes. This addition further extends IAR Systems' offering for flexible automated workflows.

Modern industrial applications are smarter, more feature-rich and more complex than even before. This drives a need in making the software development environments scalable and flexible. Today's development practices also require that organizations have automated processes that ensure quality all the way from development into building and testing. IAR Build Tools for Linux streamline these processes and make it possible for organizations to optimize resources when it comes to the time developers spend in their projects, as well as to manage and utilize licenses and servers in an optimal way. The tools can be easily integrated into different build systems, such as CMake or Ninja, and the command line build utility IARBuild streamlines building for easy integration with Continuous Integration engines like Jenkins and Bamboo. With the included static analysis tool C-STAT, developers can ensure code quality throughout the development and testing process. C-STAT proves code alignment with industry standards like MISRA C:2012, MISRA C++:2008 and MISRA C:2004, and also detects defects, bugs, and security vulnerabilities as defined by CERT C and the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE).

"Renesas RX microcontrollers are widely used in both small- and large-scale applications and we aim to provide the best development experience for this diverse customer base. IAR Systems' easy-to-use build tools for Linux help us deliver a powerful and scalable solution throughout the development process, enabling our customers to build and test more efficiently," said Daryl Khoo, Vice President, Marketing, IoT Platform Business Division, Renesas.

IAR Build Tools for Linux include the highly optimizing IAR C/C++ Compiler™, IAR Assembler, Linker and library tools, IARBuild and runtime libraries. The IAR C/C++ Compiler adheres to a freestanding implementation of the C18 (ISO/IEC 9899:2018) programming language standard and supports all C++17 features. In addition, C++14 (ISO/IEC 14882:2015), C11 (ISO/IEC 9899:2012), C89 (ANSI X3.159-1989) and the IEEE 754 standard for floating-point arithmetic are supported. More information about the build tools is available at www.iar.com/bx.

With more than 4,000 supported Renesas devices, the complete C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench and its wide selection of integrated tools for different needs supply exceptional design flexibility for embedded developers working with the extensive Renesas product portfolio. More information is available at www.iar.com/renesas.

