IAR_Systems_enables_Advantech_to_innovate_smart_industrial_IoT_edge_devices

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, announced that its development tools have enabled Advantech, a global leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology, to successfully develop their latest remote I/O data acquisition module, ADAM-6300. ADAM-6300 is able to serve as an intelligent network node in an IoT application, to meet the needs of environmental monitoring, make application configurations easier and faster and assist companies in their digital transformation.

The rapid development of IIoT has led to a substantial growth in the demand for smart edge devices. Advantech's ADAM-6300 is an OPC UA remote I/O data acquisition module that does not require an external gateway, and can be directly connected to SCADA, database or public cloud services. It supports OPC UA (Open Platform Communications Unified Architecture) function and includes built-in hardware security protection. ADAM-6300 is highly recommended for applications such as water treatment, machine management, and production process monitoring.

"Advantech has been working with IAR Systems tools for more than 16 years, because of its extensive support for MCUs, stable products and the fact that it meets Advantech's requirements for development of industrial products," said Adam Lin, Senior R&D Manager Industrial Internet of Things Business Group, Advantech. "ADAM-6300 can be seen as a representative work of Advantech brand and as an industry pioneering work, since it was implemented the way that it originally would need to run on a PC rather than on an embedded platform. And this could only have been developed and realized through the use of IAR Embedded Workbench."

"The industrial-grade products developed by Advantech have very high requirements for stability, and it is a great match with IAR Embedded Workbench to provide stable product quality and service," said Chris Lin, Sales Manager Taiwan, IAR Systems. "We are honored to have Advantech using our tools to realize the integration of IoT edge devices. With new smart monitoring function, we look forward to continue assisting Advantech in their innovations for industrial IoT applications."

IAR Embedded Workbench is a complete development toolchain with powerful code optimizations capabilities, which enables developers to generate small, fast code, improving the execution performance as well as reducing power consumption. Combined with its extensive debugging features, developers are to make their product development more efficient.

More information about IAR Systems and Advantech is available at www.iar.com/customer_advantech.

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

