IAR_Systems_facilitates_building_and_testing_of_automotive_applications_in_Linux-based_environments_for_Renesas_RH850_MCUs

UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, releases an update of its Renesas RH850 microcontroller (MCU)-focused build tools supporting implementation in Linux-based frameworks for automated application build and test processes.

The growing complexity in embedded systems has accelerated the need for scalability and flexibility in today's software development environments. This is especially true for the development of automotive embedded systems, where the Renesas RH850 MCUs are used. IAR Systems' build tools for Linux streamlines the building and testing processes, making it possible for organizations to optimize resources when it comes to the time developers spend in their projects, as well as to manage and utilize licenses and servers in an optimal way. With the integrated static analysis tool C-STAT, developers can ensure code quality throughout the development and testing process. C-STAT proves code alignment with industry standards like MISRA C:2012, MISRA C++:2008 and MISRA C:2004, and also detects defects, bugs, and security vulnerabilities as defined by CERT C and the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE).

"Embedded systems complexity continues to be a major challenge for many of our customers worldwide, especially in the automotive industry where more and more features are added to vehicles," said Kiyofumi Uemura, Global Automotive Director, IAR Systems. "We are now extending our Linux offering for Renesas RH850-based embedded systems to support our automotive customers all the way from development start into automated workflows. Our long-standing relationship with Renesas enables us to give our shared customers the flexibility they need to stay competitive in their respective markets."

IAR Systems' build tools for Linux includes the highly optimizing IAR C/C++ Compiler™, IAR Assembler, Linker and library tools, IARBuild and runtime libraries. The IAR C/C++ Compiler adheres to a freestanding implementation of the C18 (ISO/IEC 9899:2018) programming language standard and supports all C++17 features. In addition, C++14 (ISO/IEC 14882:2015), C11 (ISO/IEC 9899:2012), C89 (ANSI X3.159-1989) and the IEEE 754 standard for floating-point arithmetic are supported.

IAR Systems is a Renesas Alliance Partner and delivers high-performance development tools for the entire lineup of Renesas MCUs. With more than 4,000 supported Renesas devices, the C/C++ compiler and debugger toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench and its wide selection of integrated tools for different needs supply exceptional design flexibility for embedded developers working with the extensive Renesas product portfolio. Learn more at www.iar.com/renesas.

