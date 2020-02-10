IAR Systems Invites Visitors of Embedded World 2020 to Free In-booth Seminars
IAR Systems offers three full days of free seminars at booth 5-340 at embedded world 2020 in Nuremberg, Germany
Feb 10, 2020, 09:23 ET
UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, is proud to present the company's extensive in-booth seminar program at embedded world 2020. During all three days of the exhibition, IAR Systems together with partners will share its expertise on topics such as IoT security, debugging, code quality, C/C++ development, RISC-V development and cloud solutions.
For the seventh consecutive year, IAR Systems offers an extensive in-booth seminar program at embedded world, presented in 20 min slots from 10:00 to the closing of the exhibition each day. In addition to the seminars, IAR Systems will demonstrate the newly launched IAR Academy On Demand, that brings online training courses to IAR Systems' existing technical training program, and visitors will be able to get a live preview and try IAR Academy On Demand directly at the booth.
IAR Systems is exhibiting at booth 5-340 at embedded world 2020, February 25 - February 27, in Nuremberg, Germany. More information is available at www.iar.com/embeddedworld2020.
The complete seminar program is:
Tuesday, February 25
|
10:00-10:20
|
Boost your skills with new IAR Academy On Demand
|
10:30-10:50
|
Debugging all the way up to the cloud with IAR Embedded Workbench
|
11:00-11:20
|
Adapt to the latest requirements in functional safety standards
|
11:30-11:50
|
Develop your Edge solutions with IAR Systems' AWS Cloud visibility integrated
|
12:00-12:20
|
Protect intellectual property and deliver secure, encrypted code with C-Trust
|
12:30-12:50
|
Stay ahead with the latest advances in RISC-V development tools
|
13:00-13:20
|
Simplify development with Endpoint AI on Arm
|
13:30-13:50
|
Automate building in IAR Embedded Workbench with CMake
|
14:00-14:20
|
Future-proof your products with secure provisioning
|
14:30-14:50
|
Migrate from GCC to IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V
|
15:00-15:20
|
Industrial IEC 61508: SIL 2 applications with IAR Embedded Workbench and Microchip MCU's
|
15:30-15:50
|
Enhance production control with Secure Desktop Provisioner
|
16:00-16:20
|
Work with custom RISC-V ISA extensions
|
16:30-16:50
|
Implement secure coding with SEI CERT C
|
17:00-17:20
|
Achieve DAP multicore debugging in mixed architecture systems
|
17:30-17:50
|
Maximize ML performance with IAR Embedded Workbench
Wednesday, February 26
|
10:00-10:20
|
Boost your skills with the new IAR Academy On Demand
|
10:30-10:50
|
Debugging all the way up to the cloud with IAR Embedded Workbench
|
11:00-11:20
|
Adapt to the latest requirements in functional safety standards
|
11:30-11:50
|
Make use of modern C++ to improve security, stability and extensibility
|
12:00-12:20
|
Protect intellectual property and deliver secure, encrypted code with C-Trust
|
12:30-12:50
|
Stay ahead with the latest advances in RISC-V development tools
|
13:00-13:20
|
Using IAR Systems' tools for rapid deployment of TensorFlow Lite on NXP MCUs
|
13:30-13:50
|
Automate building in IAR Embedded Workbench with CMake
|
14:00-14:20
|
Future-proof your products with secure provisioning
|
14:30-14:50
|
NSITEXE DR1000C: An Embedded Vector Processor IP for Automotive and Industrial Applications
|
15:00-15:20
|
Qt for MCU-driven applications
|
15:30-15:50
|
Enhance production control with Secure Desktop Provisioner
|
16:00-16:20
|
Work with custom RISC-V ISA extensions
|
16:30-16:50
|
Implement secure coding with SEI CERT C
|
17:00-17:20
|
Achieve DAP multicore debugging in mixed architecture systems
|
17:30-17:50
|
Maximize ML performance with IAR Embedded Workbench
Thursday, February 27
|
10:00-10:20
|
Boost your skills with the new IAR Academy Om Demand
|
10:30-10:50
|
Debugging all the way up to the cloud with IAR Embedded Workbench
|
11:00-11:20
|
Adapt to the latest requirements in functional safety standards
|
11:30-11:50
|
Secure General Purpose STM32 MCUs to accelerate a smarter and more secure connected world
|
12:00-12:20
|
Protect intellectual property and deliver secure, encrypted code with C-Trust
|
12:30-12:50
|
Stay ahead with the latest advances in RISC-V development tools
|
13:00-13:20
|
Unlock the power of SiFive's MCUs with IAR Systems tools
|
13:30-13:50
|
Automate building in IAR Embedded Workbench with CMake
|
14:00-14:20
|
Future-proof your products with secure provisioning
|
14:30-14:50
|
Migrate from GCC to IAR Embedded Workbench for RISC-V
|
15:00-15:20
|
Develop with FreeRTOS and IAR Embedded Workbench on RISC-V
|
15:30-15:50
|
Enhance production control with Secure Desktop Provisioner
|
16:00-16:20
|
Work with custom RISC-V ISA extensions
|
16:30-16:50
|
Implement secure coding with SEI CERT C
Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, IAR Connect, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other products names are trademarks of their respective owners.
IAR Systems Contacts
AnnaMaria Tahlén, Content & Media Relations Manager, IAR Systems
Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com
Tora Fridholm, CMO, IAR Systems
Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: tora.fridholm@iar.com
